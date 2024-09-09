Green Bay Packers star QB won’t be placed on IR but might not be ready for Week 2

Credit: Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Green Bay Packers might have dodged a big bullet as quarterback Jordan Love won’t be placed on injured reserve. However, there’s a good chance he won’t be playing Sunday.

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur announced Monday that backup QB Malik Willis will start against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday if Love isn’t able to go. Love suffered a sprained MCL near the end of the Packers’ loss against the Philadelphia Eagles on Friday night while being tackled by Jalen Carter.

Green Bay Packers ready to move forward with Malik Willis

“He’s doing everything in his power,” LaFleur told reporters via Pro Football Talk. “He’s spending a lot of time trying to get back as soon as possible, but certainly we’re not going to put him in a position if he can’t protect himself that he’d go out there.”

The Packers acquired Willis from the Tennessee Titans last month to back up Love. The Titans selected Willis in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft. Willis only started three games over two seasons, going 1-2 with no touchdowns and three interceptions.

Willis became expendable when the Titans drafted Will Levis in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft. Levis ended up supplanting Willis in the QB carousel as he started nine games last year when Ryan Tannehill went down.

Sean Clifford will back up Willis. LaFleur says the Packers do not intend to sign a quarterback due to Love’s injury.

“If Jordan’s not cleared, we’ll start Malik and Sean will be the backup,” LaFleur added.

Since Love won’t be placed on IR, the Packers appear hopeful he will miss less than four games.

Love signed a four-year, $220 million contract extension in the offseason, making him one of the highest-paid NFL players ever.

