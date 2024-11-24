NFL Week 12 injury report: Latest NFL injury news on Mike Evans, Brock Purdy, Malik Nabers and more

Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

The NFL injury report Week 12 is released on Friday, with teams providing some clarity on whether or not top players will be available days out from kickoff. It’s not until Saturday night and Sunday morning that the NFL injury news floods in, providing final updates on the statuses of players before games begin. Just hours out from kickoff, here’s the final NFL injury news for Week 12 that you need to know. Also Read: Week 14 college football rankings, Alabama and Ole Miss plummet

Brock Purdy, QB, San Francisco 49ers – Shoulder

Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy popped up on the NFL injury report this week with a shoulder issue that kept him out of practice all three days. San Francisco ruled Purdy OUT for Sunday’s game against the Green Bay Packers. Of even more concern, head coach Kyle Shanahan indicated to reporters that Purdy might miss Week 13 as well (ESPN). INJURY STATUS: OUT Also Read: Heisman Watch 2024

Jalen Hurts, QB, Philadelphia Eagles – Ankle

Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

The Philadelphia Eagles listed Jalen Hurts on the NFL injury report for Week 12 with an ankle issue. Fortunately, Hurts got in a full practice session on Friday and the Eagles announced that Hurts will start on Sunday Night Football against the Los Angeles Rams. INJURY STATUS: ACTIVE Related: Week 12 fantasy QB rankings, evaluating stats and matchups for best fantasy quarterbacks

Alexander Mattison and Zamir White, RB, Las Vegas Raiders – Quad and Ankle

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The already short-handed Las Vegas Raiders will be working with an even thinner roster on Sunday. Both running backs Alexander Mattison (ankle) and Zamir White (quad) are not expected to play against the Denver Broncos. In their absence, Dylan Laube will receive a heavy workload but he is not a recommended fantasy option outside of deep PPR leagues against a stout Denver Broncos defense. INJURY STATUS: OUT Related: Week 12 fantasy rankings

Isiah Pacheco, RB, Kansas City Cheifs – Ankle

Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco last played on Sept. 15, when he suffered a nasty leg injury that forced him to miss two months of action. Thankfully, the NFL injury news on Pacheco is positive. While Pacheco will not play today against the Carolina Panthers, the door is open to him making his return on Friday in Week 13 against the Las Vegas Raiders. INJURY STATUS: OUT Related: Week 12 fantasy RB rankings, evaluating NFL stats and matchups for best fantasy RBs

D’Andre Swift, RB, Chicago Bears – Groin

Credit: Mark Hoffman/USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

Coming off one of his best performances of the season, D’Andre Swift opened the week on the NFL injury report. He missed Wednesday’s practice with a groin issue and progressed to limited participation in practice on Thursday before a full Friday session. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Bears are confident that Swift will suit up against the Minnesota Vikings. Consider him an RB2 against one of the league’s best run defenses. INJURY STATUS: Expected to Play

Josh Jacobs, RB, Green Bay Packers – Quad/Calf

Credit: Mark Hoffman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It’s the same story as always with Josh Jacobs. The Green Bay Packers put him on the NFL injury report with lagging lower-body issues then manage his practice reps throughout the week before taking him off the final injury report on Friday. Jacobs will start on Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers and should be locked in as an RB1 in 12-team leagues. INJURY STATUS: WILL PLAY Related: NFL defense rankings

DeVonta Smith, WR, Philadelphia Eagles – Hamstring

Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

While the Philadelphia Eagles received a lot of promising NFL injury news this week, DeVonta Smith isn’t among those positive updates. The Eagles’ No. 2 receiver is inactive for Sunday due to a hamstring injury. Given the nature of soft-tissue injuries, fantasy managers should view Smith as questionable to play next week. INJURY STATUS: OUT Related: 2025 NFL mock draft

Ladd McConkey, WR, Los Angeles Chargers – Shoulder

Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Ladd McCOnkey missed Thursday’s practice with a shoulder injury then got in limited sessions on Friday and Saturday. Currently listed as questionable for the Monday Night Football matchup against the Baltimore Ravens, the current expectation is that McConkey will play. For fantasy managers, McConkey is a mid-tier WR2 but it’s wise to have a fallback option for Monday Night Football. INJURY STATUS: Expected to Play

Mike Evans, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers – Hamstring

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

After missing four games with a hamstring injury, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers tentatively hoped that wide receiver Mike Evans could play in Week 12. Thankfully, that’s come to fruition. As reported by Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Evans will start on Sunday against the New York Giants and the team believes Evans is good to go without restrictions. INJURY STATUS: Will Play Related: NFL coaching candidates 2025

Malik Nabers, WR, New York Giants – Groin

Credit: Julian Leshay Guadalupe / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Having already missed two games this season with a concussion, New York Giants rookie Malik Nabers is back on the NFL injury report this week with a groin injury. However, Nabers told reporters on Friday that he expects to play and NFL Network reported on Sunday morning that the Giants expect their No. 1 receiver to suit up against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. INJURY STATUS: Will Play

CeeDee Lamb, WR, Dallas Cowboys – Back/Foot

Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

The Dallas Cowboys are near the point of waving the white flag on the 2024 NFL season, ruling out multiple starters for Week 12. However, that’s not the case for wide receiver CeeDee Lamb. Despite dealing with back and foot issues, Lamb will play on Sunday. However, his fantasy outlook now lingers in WR2 status with Cooper Rush starting. INJURY STATUS: Will Start Related: Dallas Cowboys coaching candidates to replace Mike McCarthy

Jake Ferguson, TE, Dallas Cowboys – Concussion

Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Having already missed multiple games this season, the Dallas Cowboys are now dealing with another matchup without Jake Ferguson. The Cowboys’ second-best offensive weapon suffered a concussion last week and did not clear the league’s protocol in time to play. Ferguson is inactive for Week 12 and with Dallas playing on Thanksgiving, there’s a chance he misses two games. INJURY STATUS: OUT Related: Week 12 fantasy TE rankings, evaluating stats and matchups for best fantasy TEs

Sam LaPorta, TE, Detroit Lions – Shoulder

Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

The Detroit Lions played it safe with Sam LaPorta, ruling him out last week in a very winnable game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Now set to face the Indianapolis Colts, LaPorta is coming off a full week of practice and he’ll start on Sunday. INJURY STATUS: Will Play

George Kittle, TE, San Francisco 49ers – Hamstring

Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images