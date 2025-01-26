5 Washington Commanders offseason moves to return to NFL Playoffs

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Led by first-year head coach Dan Quinn and rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels, the Washington Commanders got much further than anyone anticipated. Yet, now that they’ve been eliminated from the NFL Playoffs in the NFC Conference Championship, it’s time to consider what’s next for the Commanders. The Commanders undoubtedly plan on returning to the playoffs next season, but they may need to make some roster upgrades to do so. Here are five Commanders offseason moves Washington should consider. Related: Top 2025 NFL free agents: Ranking top 30 players in NFL free agency

Washington Commanders use second-round pick on offensive tackle Aireontae Ersery

Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images

While it was only Jayden Daniels’ first season, he took the NFL’s seventh-most sacks. Part of it was inexperience, but there is also room for improvement in Washington. Right tackle Sam Cosmi allowed 26 pressures last season and was graded as Pro Football Focus’ 85th-best tackle, which is far below average. Meanwhile, Minnesota’s Aireontae Ersery was born to be a road-grading run blocker, and he has plenty of experience doing so as a key cog of the Gophers’ rushing attack. Yet, there’s a belief that he could develop into a high-level pass protector too. Related: 2025 NFL mock draft: Latest Round 1 projections

Commanders select edge rusher Jack Sawyer with 29th overall pick

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Commanders traded Chase Young and Montez Sweat away ahead of last season’s trade deadline. They’ve since gotten solid production from Dante Fowler, but he’s set for free agency. The Commanders need a long-term solution. Ohio State’s Jack Sawyer has the potential to be an elite three-down defender who stuffs the run just as well as he gets after quarterbacks. A prospect with good, strong hands, Sawyer could make an immediate impact as a rookie. Related: 2024 NFL Draft redo: Redrafting the first round

Sign cornerback D.J. Reed

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Marshon Lattimore gives the Commanders a cornerback capable of providing shutdown coverage, but there’s still more work to be done in Washington. One potential solution would be to sign cornerback D.J. Reed. He had the 31st-best coverage grade among cornerbacks graded by PFF this past season, giving Washington an upgrade opposite Lattimore while Mike Sainristil continues to develop or work from the slot. Related: 5 moves Dallas Cowboys should make after hiring Brian Schottenheimer

Sign safety Talanoa Hufanga

Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

The Commanders will have to find a way to upgrade their run defense after allowing the NFL’s fifth-most yards per carry (4.8 YPC). Those changes will likely have to come along the front seven, but improving the secondary could help too. One potential fix could be to sign former All-Pro safety Talanoa Hufanga. His stock is down after being limited to just 17 games over the past two seasons, but he’s been an impact player in coverage and against the run. If he can re-capture his best form, Hufanga could be a significant upgrade in Washington. Related: NFL cap space by team 2025: NFL salary cap space by team, potential cap casualties

Commanders sign Tee Higgins

Credit: Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images