5 reasons why Brian Schottenheimer will fail as Dallas Cowboys head coach

The Dallas Cowboys didn’t look too far in finding their new head coach, hiring offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer to lead the team.

Schottenheimer served as offensive coordinator under head coach Mike McCarthy for two seasons until the Cowboys and the Super Bowl-winning coach agreed to part ways after his contract expired. Now, Schottenheimer, a career assistant, faces the challenge of leading the Cowboys back to the Super Bowl.

The #Cowboys are hiring their own OC Brian Schottenheimer as the new head coach, per me, @TomPelissero and @SlaterNFL.



Out of nowhere, Schottenheimer interviewed this week twice and now takes over for Mike McCarthy. More than a decade as an OC, Schottenheimer is an HC. pic.twitter.com/5TaiWzhTZ4 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 25, 2025

Here are five reasons why this move won’t work out:

Brian Schottenheimer’s questionable track record as OC

Credit: Jason Parkhurst-Imagn Images

While the Cowboys’ offense ranked first in scoring and fifth in total yards in 2023 with Schottenheimer as OC, McCarthy called the plays. Performance declined significantly in 2024 under Schottenheimer’s play-calling: Dallas finished 16th in total yards (328.4), 27th in rushing yards per game (100.3), and 21st in points per game (20.6). According to Sports Illustrated, in his 14 years as offensive coordinator, Schottenheimer’s teams have finished top 10 in total offense just twice and top 10 in points five times.

Related: Unlikely favorite emerges in Dallas Cowboys coaching search

Schottenheimer will be viewed as Jerry Jones’ ‘yes’ man

Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

By promoting Schottenheimer, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones avoids strong personalities like Deion Sanders, Bill Belichick, or Pete Carroll overshadowing him. Schottenheimer likely won’t challenge the status quo and will defer to the owner’s wishes.

Related: NFL insider casts heavy doubt on Deion Sanders interviewing with Dallas Cowboys

Limited free agent appeal

Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

Dallas could have hired an offensive innovator like Ben Johnson to revitalize the franchise. Instead, they’ve chosen familiarity over progress. With a stagnant offense and lack of creativity, top free agents seeking both financial success and Super Bowl aspirations – like Tee Higgins or Stefon Diggs – are unlikely to find Dallas appealing.

Related: Top 2025 NFL free agents: Ranking top 30 players in NFL free agency

Dak Prescott will plateau under Schottenheimer

Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Dak Prescott will continue operating in the same system that has failed to advance the Cowboys over the past two seasons. Innovative minds like Johnson, Liam Coen, or Todd Monken could have elevated the Pro Bowl quarterback’s game. Instead, Prescott’s growth may plateau.

Related: 2025 NFL mock draft: Latest Round 1 projections

Cowboys’ Super Bowl drought likely to continue

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Cowboys haven’t won a Super Bowl or reached the NFC Championship Game in 29 seasons. These droughts are likely to persist under Schottenheimer and Jones. With one of the league’s weaker rosters and no significant changes to the front office, championship aspirations remain distant.