NFL insider casts heavy doubt on Deion Sanders interviewing with Dallas Cowboys

From the moment the Dallas Cowboys revealed they’d be moving on from head coach Mike McCarthy, the candidate who’s been most frequently linked to their vacancy is Deion Sanders. The former Cowboys legend has become a rising star in the coaching industry thanks to his success at Jackson State University and the University of Colorado.

Now, many are speculating that Sanders is eyeing a jump to the NFL now that his sons, Shedeur Sanders and Shilo Sanders, are pro-bound via the 2025 NFL Draft. Meanwhile, with the Cowboys having a coaching vacancy, some believe Deion Sanders won’t be able to resist the urge to lead his old team, especially since he remains in good graces with team owner Jerry Jones.

Yet, now there are increasing doubts about Sanders landing the Cowboys’ job. In fact, he may never even get an interview.

Deion Sanders landing Dallas Cowboys interview would be ‘very surprising’

As much as he’s being linked to the Dallas Cowboys’ coaching vacancy, Deion Sanders has yet to receive an interview. While he has spoken to Jerry Jones about the opening, the two sides never had an official interview.

According to NFL Network’s insider Ian Rapoport, Sanders may never get an interview to fill the Cowboys’ head coaching vacancy this offseason.

“Nothing scheduled yet with Coach Prime. I’d be surprised, probably very surprised, if something did in fact get scheduled.” Rapoport on Deion Sanders/Dallas Cowboys

From @NFLGameDay: The #Commanders appear to have lost G Sam Cosmi for the playoffs; The #Lions coordinators could have jobs soon; Where the #Cowboys stand in their HC search. pic.twitter.com/cegTGmDEeg — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 19, 2025

Another NFL insider, Josina Anderson, recently explained another reason why it may be difficult for the Cowboys to have an official sit-down with Sanders about their head coaching job.

Also noting: From a procedural standpoint, if the #Dallas Cowboys desire to formally interview Deion Sanders they'd have to first get approval from Colorado's Athletic Director and also inform the league office, before said interview, per league source, pic.twitter.com/ZCSQftj1s7 — JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) January 18, 2025

With Sanders keeping Colorado at the forefront of the college football conversation, chances are the Buffaloes have no interest in letting their star head coach interview for a promotion to the NFL. Perhaps that’s why we haven’t heard more news on this front as the Cowboys continue vetting other candidates.

