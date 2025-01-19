Dallas Cowboys could rob Washington Commanders to fill head coaching vacancy

Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

The Dallas Cowboys have been stuck at home, watching their fellow NFC East rivals compete in the NFL Playoffs. The Washington Commanders have already advanced to the NFC Conference Championship, thanks to an all-around effort from head coach Dan Quinn, star rookie Jayden Daniels, and first-year offensive coordinator/play-caller Kliff Kingsbury.

Meanwhile, the Cowboys are hard at work, combing through candidates who could become the team’s next head coach. They could even turn to Washington’s coaching staff to find Mike McCarthy’s replacement.

Dallas Cowboys could consider Kliff Kingsbury as next head coach

So far, the only head coaching candidate the Dallas Cowboys have interviewed is former New York Jets coach Robert Saleh. Yet, more interviews are sure to take place over the next few days and possibly weeks.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Cowboys could soon add Washington Commanders offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury to their list of interview candidates.

Kingsbury is once again on the rise after helping coach star rookie Jayden Daniels into the NFL’s Offensive Rookie of the Year winner while calling plays for the fifth-highest-scoring offense in the league. Plus, he has previous head coaching experience, leading the Arizona Cardinals to a 28-37-1 record, including one playoff appearance across four seasons.

