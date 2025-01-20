Unlikely favorite emerges in Dallas Cowboys coaching search

Credit: Jason Parkhurst-Imagn Images

Who will be the next head coach of the Dallas Cowboys?

It’s a question the NFL world has been trying to figure out from the moment the team decided to part ways with Mike McCarthy after five seasons. Several names have been linked to the vacancy, including former Cowboys such as Deion Sanders and Kellen Moore, but so far they’ve only interviewed former Jets coach Robert Saleh.

However, now an extremely unlikely betting favorite has emerged in the Cowboys’ coaching search.

Dallas Cowboys OC Brian Schottenheimer becomes new betting favorite to be team’s next head coach

Who’s the betting favorite to become the next Dallas Cowboys head coach? The latest DraftKings odds point to offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer coaching the Cowboys next.

Brian Schottenheimer, Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator: -250

Kellen Moore, Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator: +250

Deion Sanders, Colorado head coach: +750

If that news feels like it’s coming out of nowhere, you’re not alone.

Schottenheimer hasn’t received any head coaching interviews during this hiring cycle, and he’s viewed as an extreme longshot to land the job. Yet, somehow these betting odds suggest otherwise.

While Schottenheimer has been an NFL offensive coordinator for four different teams, he has no head coaching experience, which hasn’t prevented several others from earning the job.

What do you think? Does Vegas know something no one else does? Or is this just a case of no one having a clue what’s going on inside the mind of Cowboys owner Jerry Jones?

Our hunch is to go with the latter, yet it’s only a matter of time before other names are linked to the Cowboys’ coaching vacancy, which will surely heavily swing the odds in another direction.

