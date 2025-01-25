5 moves Dallas Cowboys should make after hiring Brian Schottenheimer

The Dallas Cowboys made arguably the oddest decision in this year’s hiring cycle by ousting Mike McCarthy and hiring Brian Schottenheimer. Now they need to justify their moves by making roster upgrades.

Under team owner Jerry Jones, the Cowboys always have playoff expectations. That’s not going to change under coach Schottenheimer, but after missing the playoffs last year, the Cowboys have some work to do. Here are five offseason moves the Cowboys should consider next.

