10 Greatest Christmas Day Performances In NBA History, Including Kobe Bryant And LeBron James

The NBA and Christmas Day fit together like hands in a glove. Stars show up and show out and give fans the gift of great games. Here are the 10 greatest Christmas Day performances.

Orlando Magic’s Tracy McGrady in 2003 against the Cleveland Cavaliers

Tracy McGrady put on a show against rookie phenom LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers. McGrady led the Orlando Magic to a huge win in Cleveland, putting up 41 points, 11 rebounds, and eight assists in a 113-101 overtime win. McGrady scored or assisted on 12 of the team's 14 points in overtime. For his career, McGrady averaged 43 points, seven rebounds and four assists on Christmas Day. Not too shabby.

Boston Celtics’ Larry Bird in 1980 against the New York Knicks

In his first NBA Christmas Day game, the legendary Larry Bird put on a show at Madison Square Garden against the New York Knicks. Bird had 28 points, 20 rebounds, and eight assists to lead the Boston Celtics to a 117-108 victory. Strangely enough, Santa did not gift Bird any great Christmas Day performances in his career. Bird only averaged 20 points per game on 41% shooting from the field.

Denver Nuggets’ Nikola Jokic in 2022 against the Phoenix Suns

The Denver Nuggets are fueled by their superstar center Nikola Jokic. In 2022, he had a show-stopping performance against the Phoenix Suns, as Jokic put up 41 points, 15 rebounds, and 15 assists in a 128-125 Nuggets victory. It set the NBA record for the highest scoring triple-double on Christmas Day. Afterwards, Jokic was told in his postgame interview "Merry Christmas." However, Jokic's response was even better: "it's not Christmas for me, at least not yet." He is a native of Serbia so they celebrate Christmas on Jan. 7.

Los Angeles Lakers’ Kobe Bryant in 2007 against the Phoenix Suns

Kobe Bryant was one of the all-time greats. The best performance he had on Christmas Day came in 2007 against the Phoenix Suns. In his highest-scoring Christmas Day game, Bryant put up 38 points to go along with seven assists. The Los Angeles Lakers won the game 122-115. In his career on Christmas Day, he averaged 25 points, six rebounds, and five assists.

San Francisco Warriors’ Rick Barry in 1966 against the Cincinnati Royals

San Francisco Warriors' Rick Barry put up 50 points on Christmas against the Cincinnati Royals (now Sacramento Kings). It was the second 50-plus point performance on Christmas in NBA history, only behind Wilt Chamberlain scoring 59 in 1961. Barry went 19-35 from the field and 12-13 from the free throw line as the Warriors won 124-112. It was legendary performance worthy of being on our list.

Miami Heat’s LeBron James against the Los Angeles Lakers in 2010

There's no bigger star in the NBA than LeBron James. He shows up when the lights are brightest. In 2010, he was a member of the Miami Heat and he faced off against Kobe Bryant and the Los Angeles Lakers. All James did was put up a triple double: 27 points, 11 rebounds, and 10 assists in a dominant 99-80 Heat victory over Los Angeles.

Chicago Bulls’ Michael Jordan against the New York Knicks in 1992

Facing the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden, Michael Jordan tied the Chicago Bulls franchise record for points scored in a Christmas Day game. Jordan put up 42 to go along with eight rebounds and five assists. The MSG crowd got their money's worth watching a dominant performance.

Dallas Mavericks’ Luka Doncic against the Phoenix Suns in 2023

Like Nikola Jokic, Luka Doncic had his own Christmas Day masterpiece against the Phoenix Suns. Last year, Doncic did everything and then some in the 128-114 win in Phoenix, putting up 50 points, 15 assists, six rebounds, four steals, and three blocks. Not to mention, Doncic also made eight three pointers. What couldn't he do that day?

Philadelphia Warriors’ Wilt Chamberlain against the New York Knicks in 1961

Philadelphia Warriors center Wilt Chamberlain put on a masterclass on Christmas Day in 1961 against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. At the time, it was the highest-scoring Christmas Day performance in NBA history: 59 points. Chamberlain also secured 36 rebounds. The Warriors lost to the Knicks 136-135 despite that brilliant performance.

New York Knicks’ Bernard King against New Jersey Nets in 1984

