Michael Jordan addresses NASCAR lawsuit at Talladega

Credit: Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images

AMichael Jordan hasn’t been hard to find at the race track even amidst his race team, 23XI Racing, joining Front Row Motorsports in filing an antitrust lawsuit against NASCAR.

He has attended more races than he has missed this season and was at Talladega Superspeedway on Sunday where he talked to FOX Sports over what he wanted to get out of the suit.

“…for the smaller teams as well, it’s not just me. Obviously, I think everybody should have an opportunity to be successful in any business,” said Jordan. “My voice is saying it hasn’t been happening.”

Jordan would prefer this to end with a quick settlement even though co-owners Curtis Polk and Denny Hamlin says they will take this all the way to court if that is what it takes.

“I’d rather for it to be as quick as possible,” Jordan added. “I don’t want it to linger long and hopefully, we can come to our senses and come up with something that makes sense for everybody.”

Even though Jordan was at the track, as was NASCAR CEO Jim France, the legendary sports and pop culture legend didn’t anticipate a conversation.

“No, I have no anticipation of running into him or speaking to him today,” Jordan said. “You know, they still have to reply to what we’ve said thus far. Otherwise, it’s just business as usual.”

France merely said he was looking forward to the race and championship battles when asked about it on Sunday morning.