Week 9 NBA power rankings: 10 best and 10 worst NBA teams heading into the Christmas Day schedule

The 2024 portion of the NBA season is nearly in the books and now is the perfect time to look at the current pecking order in our latest NBA power rankings. A few teams have surprised for good and bad reasons over the first two months of the NBA schedule. At the same time, others have continued their elite, or awful, play from the 2023-24 campaign. So, without further ado, let's look at which are the 10 worst and 10 best teams in the NBA right now.

10 worst NBA teams after the first nine weeks of the NBA season

Not every NBA team can get off to a flying start in the new season. Several teams have issues dating back to last season that they must first overcome before they can earn respectability around the game. However, others have gotten off to some shockingly awful starts that have many around the game confused. Let’s look at the 10 worst teams in the NBA heading into week 8 of the season.

10. Chicago Bulls

Over the first two months of the season, the Chicago Bulls have evolved into one of the better offenses in the game. Both Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic have boosted their value if the team chooses to move them before the February trade deadline. Unfortunately, this team has been awful on defense — giving up 121.4 PPG. Nevertheless, they are in the playoff chase, and if they could even be a middle-of-the-road team on defense they could avoid the play-in tourney next spring.

9. Philadelphia 76ers

The Philadelphia 76ers have been one of the biggest disappointments in the NBA over the first half as injuries and in-fighting have led to an awful start. Despite having a trio of All-Star-level scorers, the 76ers offense has been mediocre at best. Heading into the weak they are dead last in the league as they average 105.7 PPG. Fortunately, their defense has played at a top-10 level over the last month and it’s helped them avoid joining the worst teams in the game at the very bottom of the standings.

8. Detroit Pistons

The Detroit Pistons were the worst team in the NBA last season. However, things have turned around a small bit for Motown's favorite Bball team this year. Sure, they are again near the bottom of the standings and these rankings, but they are still better than the historically bad team from last season. And even a little progress is reason for hope heading into the new year.

7. Brooklyn Nets

The Brooklyn Nets were always expected to struggle mightily in 2024-25. They are in a full-blown rebuild and punting until next summer. Nevertheless, new head coach Jordi Fernandez has done a decent job with a limited roster. Cam Thomas has continued his play from last year and could be in the running for an All-Star spot early next year. However, a recent hamstring injury to the young star, matched with trading off Dennis Schroder is bad news for Brooklyn’s competitive level over the next couple of weeks.

6. Portland Trail Blazers

On paper, the Portland Trail Blazers roster looks like a team that should be contending for a play-in spot this season. Unfortunately, they have several players who would be better fits as the third option on a good team. The lack of a legit No. 1 or No. 2 scoring threat is why they are among the worst scoring teams in the league heading into the week (107.1 PPG). Anfernee Simons and Shaedon Sharpe looked like a pair of budding stars a year ago, but both have seemingly regressed this year.

5. Charlotte Hornets

LaMelo Ball is back healthy and playing like a no-doubt All-Star. Plus, second-year man Brandon Miller continues to grow in his second year in the association. Unfortunately, that is where the positivity ends, and despite their performances, the Charlotte Hornets have been awful on offense over the first few months of the season. If not for the awful Pelicans and Wizards, Charlotte’s 106.6 PPG would be dead last in the NBA.

4. Utah Jazz

In year three as head coach, Will Hardy is feeling more pressure after a season and a half of poor play from the Utah Jazz. The goal from the top is to be better this year. Unfortunately, they have been one of the worst teams in the NBA over the first half. After getting a massive $195 million deal in the summer, Lauri Markkanen has disappointed in 2024-25. It is why they have been underwhelming on the offensive end. However, the 119.3 PPG they give up to opponents is among the worst in the league.

3. Toronto Raptors

On the offensive side of the ball, the Toronto Raptors are a solid group led by top star Scottie Barnes and Canadian native RJ Barrett. And they could be far better once Immanuel Quickley returns from injury — which could be early in the new year. However, their offense hasn't been anywhere close to good enough to make up for a defense that is giving up almost 117 points a game to opponents. This young team has yet to show they have any real upside.

2. New Orleans Pelicans

New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green has a very talented roster. But it has been ravaged by injuries throughout the season, including to top star Zion Williamson. It has been so bad that they competing with the Wizards for the worst record in the NBA. And similar to Washington, some of their stars could be on the move heading in the new year.

1. Washington Wizards

Even with new head coach Brian Keefe, the Washington Wizards have been an absolute mess this season and are without a doubt the worst team in the NBA right now. Jordan Poole has been better in his second season and is leading the team in scoring. However, top star Kyle Kuzma has had one of his worst seasons in a few seasons. With the duo leading the worst team in the NBA one of them is sure to be traded before the February deadline and likely will be Kuzma.

10 best NBA teams after the first nine weeks of the NBA schedule

Now for the 10 best teams in the NBA this week. This group has quite a few familiar faces, like the defending champion Boston Celtics. However, there is some fresh brands among the blue bloods of the NBA, pushing them for the top spots in each conference. Let's look at the 10 best NBA teams right now.

10. Orlando Magic

The Orlando Magic got hit with a massive blow early in the season when top star Paolo Banchero suffered a torn oblique. However, head coach Jamahl Mosley was able to help his team persevere and were among the league’s best due to an elite defense. However, Franz Wagner suffering a torn oblique could be a death blow that sends the Magic spiraling down the standings and these rankings in the weeks ahead. That possibility may have been increased when Moritz Wagner suffered a season-ending injury recently.

9. Denver Nuggets

When you have the best player on the planet the Denver Nuggets will always be a very competitive squad. However, so far this has not been a vintage Denver team in 2024. While they are an elite scoring group (119.9 PPG), their defense is a serious problem (117.3 points against), and No. 2 star Jamal Murray continues to have a nightmarish season. It is why the Nuggets have been linked to trade speculation in recent weeks as they look to better compete in a tough Western Conference.

8. Milwaukee Bucks

The Milwaukee Bucks have been one of the biggest stories in the NBA this season. The team with a pair of superstars and a Hall-of-Fame-worthy coach struggled badly over the first month of the season. It added to speculation that Giannis Antetokounmpo could be moved this season. However, they have turned things around in a major way over the last month. They hit a peak moment this month when they won the second edition of the Emirates Cup. After being near the bottom of the standings earlier in the year they are creeping up into the top four of the Eastern Conference.

7. Dallas Mavericks

While the Dallas Mavericks had some bumps in the road early in the season, they have caught fire over the last month. They have won 12 of their last 14, including a big revenge win for Klay Thompson back in Golden State. They can fill it up, Luka Doncic is his usual superstar self and they have rock-solid defense. The Mavs will remain in the thick of the chase for the top spot in the West over the months ahead.

6. New York Knicks

The New York Knicks have a ton of potential. But the first half was always going to be about building chemistry among their retooled starting five. Especially on defense. The team continues to be an efficient beast on offense and one of the league's best, led by Karl-Anthony Towns. The further we get into the season the more synergy shows among the Knicks stars. If they can avoid injuries this group has everything necessary to compete for a top two spot again in the East.

5. Memphis Grizzlies

The Memphis Grizzles were expected to be far better this season with superstar Ja Morant back. And so far, the results have been very good. They had a recent streak where they won 12 of 15 and have flown up the standings led by their league-leading offense (123.1 PPG). If not for the time Morant missed in November, the Grizzlies very well could have the best record in the NBA and be making a case for the top spot on this list.

4. Houston Rockets

The Houston Rockets showed some late-season promise in year one for head coach Ime Udoka. They have continued that momentum in 2024 by kicking off the season with a 20-9 start. What is exciting is that the strong showing is led by young stars Jalen Green and Alperen Sengun and backed by a top-three defense (106.5 points against). Like the Kings and Thunder the last two years, The Rockets are the new "it" team for this season and making a case as a serious threat to the Mavs and Thunder.

3. Oklahoma City Thunder

The Oklahoma City Thunder have twice been hit by huge injuries this season. However, they have endured and remained one of the best squads in the NBA this season. They could be better on offense, but Chet Holmgren will improve that area upon his eventual return from injury. Until then, they will remain an elite defensive team (103.1 points against per game) that is led by one of the best players on the planet, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

2. Boston Celtics

The defending champion Boston Celtics were one of the top teams in our NBA power rankings throughout last season and will remain there all of this year — barring a major injury. They have one of the best-scoring teams in the league (119.6 PPG), and big man Kristaps Porzingis has only recently started playing. He has looked solid thus far and has slotted in again as an elite third option for the Cs. But most importantly his return will improve a defense that is already among the 10 best in the league (109.6 points against per game).

1. Cleveland Cavaliers

