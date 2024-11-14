NBA insider speculates on potential New Orleans Pelicans trade involving All-Star talent

Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

After finishing in seventh place of the Western Conference last season, the New Orleans Pelicans are struggling in the early portion of their 2024-25 NBA schedule. The Pels enter Friday night’s matchup against the Denver Nuggets with just a 3-9 record, putting them in second-to-last place in the West.

While injuries have once again slowed down any momentum the Pelicans hoped to carry over into this season, now there’s some concern that continued struggles could lead to a significant trade.

Will New Orleans Pelicans’ struggles result in a Brandon Ingram trade?



There’s no running from the fact that the New Orleans Pelicans are in a tough spot. They rank dead-last in scoring and 22nd in points allowed. Yet, coach Willie Green has had to work with a roster that’s suffered injuries to Zion Williamson, Trey Murphy, CJ McCollum, Dejounte Murray, and Herb Jones.

The one constant has been one-time All-Star Brandon Ingram. He’s the only Pelicans player who’s played and started in all 12 games this season. Yet, if the Pelicans were to discuss trades, he’s likely the first one to be shipped out of town.

Recently, ESPN took a look at the Pelicans’ struggles and asked what could be done to fix them. The resounding answer was simply getting healthy, yet if the Pelicans can’t turn their season around, they may be forced to consider trades, and Ingram would be the piece most likely to go.

“New Orleans is $2.4 million below the first apron and cannot exceed the threshold in a trade. However, with injuries mounting, should the Pelicans be in a holding pattern until this roster gets healthy? Or should they start to make calls? Brandon Ingram is in the last year of his contract and can become a free agent if no extension is reached prior to June 30.” ESPN’s Bobby Marks on New Orleans Pelicans

Ingram has frequently become the subject of Pelicans trade rumors. While he’s already been traded once in his career, the 27-year-old remains an attractive trade piece thanks to his scoring consistency, while also averaging over five rebounds and assists per game over the past four seasons.

If the Pelicans aren’t willing to negotiate an extension for the 6-foot-8 swingman, it only makes sense to put him on the trade block and take the best offer that comes their way. Yet, since New Orleans is only 12 games into the season, they may want to give this roster a chance to climb up the NBA standings first.

