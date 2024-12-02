NBA insider fuels Cleveland Cavaliers trade rumors involving top lottery pick

Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Winning 48 games and earning the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs wasn’t good enough for the Cleveland Cavaliers, who fired head coach J.B. Bickerstaff after being eliminated by the Boston Celtics in the East Semifinals.

While Bickerstaff is respected around the league, the Cavaliers wanted someone with NBA success as a coach. They found their answer in Kenny Atkinson, who’s led the Cavs to an 18-3 start and placing first in the Eastern Conference. Now, some are wondering if Cavaliers trade rumors will increase as they look to take an advantage over a red-hot start.

Related: NBA MVP race 2024-25

Isaac Okoro’s availability spurs Cleveland Cavaliers trade rumors

Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images

The Cleveland Cavaliers have the NBA’s best offense entering today’s basketball schedule, averaging 122 PPG. Despite being so dominant offensively, the Cavaliers could still improve upon their 16th-ranked defense.

Surprisingly, the Cavs may be willing to discuss a trade that involves one of their top defenders, Isaak Okoro. While the fifth overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft hasn’t broken out offensively the way some had hoped, he’s still been a consistent starter who averages 1.2 stocks per game in his career.

“As the old saying goes, if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it. However, Cleveland is slightly over the luxury tax threshold by roughly $1.8 million, so shedding a small contract could help extend the team’s financial window with this group.



Otherwise, Caris LeVert’s $16.62 million expiring contract, Georges Niang, Isaac Okoro, and Cleveland’s future 2031 first-round pick may come up in trade rumors leading into February if Cleveland wants to upgrade for a bigger wing. However, keep in mind coach Kenny Atkinson is close with LeVert and has been a big fan of his game since their Brooklyn days together. Niang brings toughness to the Cleveland locker room and is a close friend of Mitchell. Okoro also is one of the team’s top perimeter defenders.” HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto on Cleveland Cavaliers

Even if he hasn’t developed into a star scorer, Okoro’s 3-and-D skillset would make him an attractive trade fit on just about any team in the NBA. Okoro’s not only under contract for multiple seasons, but he’s signed for an affordable rate, at three years, $33 million, keeping him under contract through 2026-27,

Related: 2024 NBA Rookie of the Year candidates