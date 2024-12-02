NBA insider fuels Cleveland Cavaliers trade rumors involving top lottery pick

Winning 48 games and earning the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs wasn’t good enough for the Cleveland Cavaliers, who fired head coach J.B. Bickerstaff after being eliminated by the Boston Celtics in the East Semifinals.
While Bickerstaff is respected around the league, the Cavaliers wanted someone with NBA success as a coach. They found their answer in Kenny Atkinson, who’s led the Cavs to an 18-3 start and placing first in the Eastern Conference. Now, some are wondering if Cavaliers trade rumors will increase as they look to take an advantage over a red-hot start.
Isaac Okoro’s availability spurs Cleveland Cavaliers trade rumors
The Cleveland Cavaliers have the NBA’s best offense entering today’s basketball schedule, averaging 122 PPG. Despite being so dominant offensively, the Cavaliers could still improve upon their 16th-ranked defense.
Surprisingly, the Cavs may be willing to discuss a trade that involves one of their top defenders, Isaak Okoro. While the fifth overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft hasn’t broken out offensively the way some had hoped, he’s still been a consistent starter who averages 1.2 stocks per game in his career.
Even if he hasn’t developed into a star scorer, Okoro’s 3-and-D skillset would make him an attractive trade fit on just about any team in the NBA. Okoro’s not only under contract for multiple seasons, but he’s signed for an affordable rate, at three years, $33 million, keeping him under contract through 2026-27,