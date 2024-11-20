Denver Nuggets star Jamal Murray called ‘careless’ and mentally ‘checked out’ in wild must-see roast on local podcast

Denver Nuggets fans’ frustration with star Jamal Murray continues to boil over, and a Colorado podcast took the point guard to task recently after prioritizing fun on a Saturday night over being prepared for a game the next day.

It wasn’t long ago when Jamal Murray was seen as one of the bright young stars in the NBA. While the seventh overall pick in the 2016 NBA Draft is overshadowed by living legend Nikola Jokic, he was at the forefront of their historic championship run two seasons ago.

However, the narrative on the 27-year-old has undergone a major shift in the last year. Last season alarm bells were sounded when he battled injuries and struggled down the stretch. Yet the rough finish was viewed as a temporary slump at a bad time. But when he looked like a shell of himself for Team Canada during the Olympics concern intensified.

Unfortunately for the Nuggets, the worries have not subsided with Murray posting some of his worst numbers in several seasons in quite a few key categories. Including points per game. And with the team off to an 8-5 start, it has put a greater spotlight on Murray’s struggles. Then the point guard made a weekend decision that led to a hilarious rant from a Colorado podcast this week.

Jamal Murray stats (2024-25): 18.3 PPG, 4.3 RPG, 5.5 APG, 1.4 SPG, 33% 3PT

Denver Nuggets star Jamal Murray gets roasted for attending UFC 309 this past weekend

Murray was spotted in the crowd on Saturday at UFC 309 inside New York’s Madison Square Garden. While that is nothing out of the normal, those events often end well past 1:00 AM East Coast time, and he and his team had an afternoon game in Memphis the next day.

Considering his recent play, that decision opened him open to questions from fans about his dedication. Including the hosts of the Colorado sports podcast Guerilla Sports.

Jamal Murray contract: Four years, $207.8 million

“The flight from New York to Memphis is what, two and a half hours? You’re within your season. You haven’t performed well. You are on a max contract. And you knew this team was going to be without Aaron Gordon and Nikola Jokic [against Memphis],” co-host Olivia Moody said. “And you chose to spend your night before a game at a UFC fight. Which wouldn’t be a problem if he performed well today.

“But 13 points for Jamal Murray, it’s unacceptable, but that’s not max contract playing. Based on his numbers and the way he has shown up or not this season, when I see you at a UFC when the rest of your team is in Memphis, to me, it shows that you’re checked out. And you don’t care.”

Jamal Murray scored 13 points, was 1 of 6 from three, and had six turnovers in a 105-90 loss to the Grizzlies following his attendance at UFC 309 the previous night.

