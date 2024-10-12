fbpx

Denver Nuggets Game Today: TV Channels, Start Time, and Full 2024-2025 Schedule

Updated:
Denver Nuggets, Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray
Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Is there a Denver Nuggets game today? While there are always upcoming NBA games, it doesn’t mean Denver is taking to the hardwood. Here you can find all the information you need to know for the next matchup on the 2024-25 Denver Nuggets schedule.

Denver Nuggets game today

When is the next Denver Nuggets game?Sunday, October 13
Who are they playing?Phoenix Suns
Where are the Nuggets playing?Ball Arena
What time does the Nuggets game start?6:30 PM MT
What channel is the Nuggets game on?Altitude Sports Network
Where can we stream the Nuggets game?NBA.TV

Note: Schedule subject to change. Updated for each game.

Is there a Nuggets game today?

There is no Nuggets game today. The team’s next scheduled game is Sunday, October 13, against the Phoenix Suns in preseason action.

What time is the Nuggets game today?

The Denver Nuggets’ next game tips off at 6:30 PM MT on Sunday, October 13.

Who is airing the Nuggets game today?

Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets
Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Most Denver Nuggets games can be found locally on Altitude Sports Network or are streamed on NBA League Pass.

What is the Nuggets record?

The Nuggets’ final regular season record for 2023-24 was 57-25.

What place are the Nuggets in?

The team finished the 2023-24 regular season in the second spot of the Western Conference NBA standings.

Where do the Denver Nuggets play at home?

The Nuggets play their home games at the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado.

What time do gates open for the Nuggets game today?

NBA: Playoffs-Minnesota Timberwolves at Denver Nuggets
Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

All gates for Nuggets games at Ball Arena usually open one hour before tip-off.

Who is the oldest Nugget?

On the current roster, DeAndre Jordan is the oldest player at 36 years old.

How many home games do the Nuggets play in 2024-25?

The Nuggets play 41 home and 41 away games during the 2024-25 NBA season.

2024 Denver Nuggets preseason schedule

Below you can find the full rundown of the Denver Nuggets’ 2024 preseason schedule.

DateOpponentTime (MT)TV Info
October 13Suns6:30 PMESPN
October 15Thunder7:00 PMAltitude Sports Network
October 17@ Timberwolves6:00 PMAltitude Sports Network

2024-25 Denver Nuggets schedule

Here is the upcoming Nuggets schedule for all their games before the 2025 All-Star Game.

DateOpponentTime (MT)TV Info
October 24Thunder8:00 PMTNT
October 26Clippers4:00 PMAltitude Sports Network/NBA TV
October 28@ Raptors5:30 PMAltitude Sports Network
October 29@ Nets5:30 PMAltitude Sports Network
November 1@ Timberwolves7:30 PMAltitude Sports Network/ESPN
November 2Jazz8:00 PMAltitude Sports Network
November 4Raptors8:00 PMAltitude Sports Network
November 6Thunder7:00 PMAltitude Sports Network
November 8Heat7:00 PMAltitude Sports Network
November 10Mavericks6:00 PMAltitude Sports Network
November 15@ Pelicans6:00 PMAltitude Sports Network
November 17@ Grizzlies4:00 PMAltitude Sports Network
November 19@ Grizzlies6:00 PMAltitude Sports Network
November 22Mavericks8:00 PMAltitude Sports Network/ESPN
November 23@ Lakers8:30 PMAltitude Sports Network/NBA TV
November 25Knicks7:00 PMAltitude Sports Network
November 27@ Jazz7:00 PMAltitude Sports Network
December 1@ Clippers8:00 PMAltitude Sports Network
December 3Warriors8:00 PMTNT
December 5 @ Cavaliers5:00 PMAltitude Sports Network/NBA TV
December 7@ Wizards5:00 PMAltitude Sports Network
December 8@ Hawks4:00 PMAltitude Sports Network
December 19@ Trail Blazers8:00 PMAltitude Sports Network
December 22@ Pelicans5:00 PMAltitude Sports Network
December 23Suns8:00 PMAltitude Sports Network
December 25@ Suns8:30 PMESPN
December 27Cavaliers7:00 PMAltitude Sports Network
December 28Pistons7:00 PMAltitude Sports Network
December 30@ Jazz7:00 PMAltitude Sports Network
January 1Hawks7:00 PMAltitude Sports Network
January 3Spurs7:00 PMAltitude Sports Network
January 4@ Spurs6:00 PMAltitude Sports Network/NBA TV
January 7Celtics8:00 PMTNT
January 8Clippers7:00 PMAltitude Sports Network
January 10Nets7:00 PMAltitude Sports Network
January 12@ Mavericks1:00 PMAltitude Sports Network
January 14@Mavericks7:30 PMTNT
January 15Rockets7:00 PMAltitude Sports Network
January 17@ Heat6:00 PMAltitude Sports Network
January 19@ Magic4:00 PMAltitude Sports Network
January 2176ers8:00 PMTNT
January 23Kings7:00 PMAltitude Sports Network
January 25@ Timberwolves1:00 PMABC
January 27@ Bulls6:00 PMAltitude Sports Network
January 29@ Knicks5:30 PMAltitude Sports Network/ESPN
January 31@ 76ers5:30 PMAltitude Sports Network/ESPN
February 1@ Hornets5:00 PMAltitude Sports Network
February 3Pelicans7:00 PMAltitude Sports Network
February 5Pelicans8:00 PMAltitude Sports Network/ESPN
February 6Magic7:00 PMAltitude Sports Network
February 8@ Suns7:00 PMAltitude Sports Network
February 10Trail Blazers7:00 PMAltitude Sports Network
February 12Trail Blazers7:00 PMAltitude Sports Network

Nuggets record by year

  • 2023-24: 57-25
  • 2022-23: 53-29
  • 2021-22: 48-34
  • 2020-21: 47-25
  • 2019-20: 46-27
  • 2018-19: 54-28
  • 2017-18: 46-36
