Denver Nuggets Game Today: TV Channels, Start Time, and Full 2024-2025 Schedule

Is there a Denver Nuggets game today? While there are always upcoming NBA games, it doesn’t mean Denver is taking to the hardwood. Here you can find all the information you need to know for the next matchup on the 2024-25 Denver Nuggets schedule.

Denver Nuggets game today

When is the next Denver Nuggets game? Sunday, October 13 Who are they playing? Phoenix Suns Where are the Nuggets playing? Ball Arena What time does the Nuggets game start? 6:30 PM MT What channel is the Nuggets game on? Altitude Sports Network Where can we stream the Nuggets game? NBA.TV

Note: Schedule subject to change. Updated for each game.

Is there a Nuggets game today?

There is no Nuggets game today. The team’s next scheduled game is Sunday, October 13, against the Phoenix Suns in preseason action.

What time is the Nuggets game today?

The Denver Nuggets’ next game tips off at 6:30 PM MT on Sunday, October 13.

Who is airing the Nuggets game today?

Most Denver Nuggets games can be found locally on Altitude Sports Network or are streamed on NBA League Pass.

What is the Nuggets record?

The Nuggets’ final regular season record for 2023-24 was 57-25.

What place are the Nuggets in?

The team finished the 2023-24 regular season in the second spot of the Western Conference NBA standings.

Where do the Denver Nuggets play at home?

The Nuggets play their home games at the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado.

What time do gates open for the Nuggets game today?

All gates for Nuggets games at Ball Arena usually open one hour before tip-off.

Who is the oldest Nugget?

On the current roster, DeAndre Jordan is the oldest player at 36 years old.

How many home games do the Nuggets play in 2024-25?

The Nuggets play 41 home and 41 away games during the 2024-25 NBA season.

2024 Denver Nuggets preseason schedule

Below you can find the full rundown of the Denver Nuggets’ 2024 preseason schedule.

Date Opponent Time (MT) TV Info October 13 Suns 6:30 PM ESPN October 15 Thunder 7:00 PM Altitude Sports Network October 17 @ Timberwolves 6:00 PM Altitude Sports Network

2024-25 Denver Nuggets schedule

Here is the upcoming Nuggets schedule for all their games before the 2025 All-Star Game.

Date Opponent Time (MT) TV Info October 24 Thunder 8:00 PM TNT October 26 Clippers 4:00 PM Altitude Sports Network/NBA TV October 28 @ Raptors 5:30 PM Altitude Sports Network October 29 @ Nets 5:30 PM Altitude Sports Network November 1 @ Timberwolves 7:30 PM Altitude Sports Network/ESPN November 2 Jazz 8:00 PM Altitude Sports Network November 4 Raptors 8:00 PM Altitude Sports Network November 6 Thunder 7:00 PM Altitude Sports Network November 8 Heat 7:00 PM Altitude Sports Network November 10 Mavericks 6:00 PM Altitude Sports Network November 15 @ Pelicans 6:00 PM Altitude Sports Network November 17 @ Grizzlies 4:00 PM Altitude Sports Network November 19 @ Grizzlies 6:00 PM Altitude Sports Network November 22 Mavericks 8:00 PM Altitude Sports Network/ESPN November 23 @ Lakers 8:30 PM Altitude Sports Network/NBA TV November 25 Knicks 7:00 PM Altitude Sports Network November 27 @ Jazz 7:00 PM Altitude Sports Network December 1 @ Clippers 8:00 PM Altitude Sports Network December 3 Warriors 8:00 PM TNT December 5 @ Cavaliers 5:00 PM Altitude Sports Network/NBA TV December 7 @ Wizards 5:00 PM Altitude Sports Network December 8 @ Hawks 4:00 PM Altitude Sports Network December 19 @ Trail Blazers 8:00 PM Altitude Sports Network December 22 @ Pelicans 5:00 PM Altitude Sports Network December 23 Suns 8:00 PM Altitude Sports Network December 25 @ Suns 8:30 PM ESPN December 27 Cavaliers 7:00 PM Altitude Sports Network December 28 Pistons 7:00 PM Altitude Sports Network December 30 @ Jazz 7:00 PM Altitude Sports Network January 1 Hawks 7:00 PM Altitude Sports Network January 3 Spurs 7:00 PM Altitude Sports Network January 4 @ Spurs 6:00 PM Altitude Sports Network/NBA TV January 7 Celtics 8:00 PM TNT January 8 Clippers 7:00 PM Altitude Sports Network January 10 Nets 7:00 PM Altitude Sports Network January 12 @ Mavericks 1:00 PM Altitude Sports Network January 14 @Mavericks 7:30 PM TNT January 15 Rockets 7:00 PM Altitude Sports Network January 17 @ Heat 6:00 PM Altitude Sports Network January 19 @ Magic 4:00 PM Altitude Sports Network January 21 76ers 8:00 PM TNT January 23 Kings 7:00 PM Altitude Sports Network January 25 @ Timberwolves 1:00 PM ABC January 27 @ Bulls 6:00 PM Altitude Sports Network January 29 @ Knicks 5:30 PM Altitude Sports Network/ESPN January 31 @ 76ers 5:30 PM Altitude Sports Network/ESPN February 1 @ Hornets 5:00 PM Altitude Sports Network February 3 Pelicans 7:00 PM Altitude Sports Network February 5 Pelicans 8:00 PM Altitude Sports Network/ESPN February 6 Magic 7:00 PM Altitude Sports Network February 8 @ Suns 7:00 PM Altitude Sports Network February 10 Trail Blazers 7:00 PM Altitude Sports Network February 12 Trail Blazers 7:00 PM Altitude Sports Network

