Milwaukee Bucks Game Today: TV Channels, Start Time, and Full 2024-2025 Schedule

Updated:
Milwaukee Bucks
Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Is there a Milwaukee Bucks game today? While there are always upcoming NBA games today, it doesn’t always mean Milwaukee is taking to the hardwood. Here you can find all the information you need to know for the next matchup on the 2024-25 Milwaukee Bucks schedule.

Milwaukee Bucks game today

When is the next Milwaukee Bucks game?Sunday, October 6
Who are they playing?Detroit Pistons
Where are the Bucks playing?Little Caesars Arena
What time does the Bucks game start?7 PM CT
What channel is the Bucks game on?ESPN
Where can we stream the Bucks game?NBA.TV

Note: Schedule subject to change. Updated for each game.

Is there a Bucks game today?

There is no Bucks game today. The team’s next scheduled game is on Oct. 6 when they start their preseason against the Detroit Pistons.

What time is the Bucks game today?

The Milwaukee Bucks next game tips off at 7 PM CT.

Who is airing the Bucks game today?

Milwaukee Bucks
Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

Most Milwaukee Bucks games can be found locally on Bally Sports Wisconsin or are streamed on the NBA league pass.

What is the Bucks record?

The Bucks’ final regular season record for 2023-24 was 49-33.

What place are the Bucks in?

The team finished the 2023-24 regular season in the third spot of the Eastern Conference NBA standings.

Where do the Milwaukee Bucks play at home?

The Bucks play their home games at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

What time do gates open for the Bucks game today?

milwaukee bucks
Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

All gates for Bucks games at Fiserv Forum or matchups on the road usually open an hour before tip-off. For premium season ticket holders, gates open up 1.5 hours before tip-off.

Who is the oldest Buck?

On the current roster, Brook Lopez is the oldest player at 36 years old.

How many home games do the Bucks play in 2024-25?

The Bucks play 41 home and 41 away games during the 2024-25 NBA season.

2024 Milwaukee Bucks preseason schedule

Below you can find the full rundown of the Milwaukee Bucks’ 2024 preseason schedule.

DateOpponentTime (CT)TV Info
October 6@ Pistons7:00 PMESPN
October 10Lakers7:00 PMBally Sports Wisconsin
October 14Bulls7:00 PMBally Sports Wisconsin
October 17@Mavericks6:30 PMTNT

2024-25 Milwaukee Bucks schedule

Here is the upcoming Bucks schedule for all their games before the 2025 All-Star Game.

DateOpponentTime (PT)TV Info
October 23@ Sixers6:30 PMTNT
October 25Bulls7:00 PMBally Sports Wisconsin
October 27@ Nets5:00 PMBally Sports Wisconsin
October 28Celtics7:00 PMBally Sports Wisconsin/NBA TV
October 31@ Grizzlies7:00 PMBally Sports Wisconsin/NBA TV
November 2Cavaliers7:00 PMBally Sports Wisconsin
November 4@ Cavaliers4:30 PMBally Sports Wisconsin
November 7Jazz7:00 PMBally Sports Wisconsin/NBA TV
November 8@ Knicks6:30 PMBally Sports Wisconsin
November 10Celtics2:30 PMBally Sports Wisconsin
November 12Raptors7:00 PMBally Sports Wisconsin
November 13Pistons7:00 PMBally Sports Wisconsin
November 16@ Hornets2:00 PMBally Sports Wisconsin
November 18Rockets7:00 PMBally Sports Wisconsin
November 20Bulls6:30 PMESPN
November 22Pacers6:30 PMESPN
November 23Hornets7:00 PMBally Sports Wisconsin
November 26@ Heat6:30 PMTNT
November 30Wizards7:00 PMBally Sports Wisconsin
December 3@ Pistons6:00 PMBally Sports Wisconsin
December 4Hawks7:00 PMBally Sports Wisconsin
December 6@ Celtics6:30 PMESPN
December 8@ Nets2:30 PMBally Sports Wisconsin
December 20@ Cavaliers6:30 PMBally Sports Wisconsin/NBA TV
December 21Wizards7:00 PMBally Sports Wisconsin
December 23@ Bulls7:00 PMBally Sports Wisconsin
December 26Nets7:00 PMBally Sports Wisconsin
December 28@ Bulls7:00 PMBally Sports Wisconsin
December 31@ Pacers2:00 PMBally Sports Wisconsin
January 2Nets7:00 PMBally Sports Wisconsin
January 4Trail Blazers7:00 PMBally Sports Wisconsin
January 6@ Raptors6:30 PMBally Sports Wisconsin
January 8Spurs8:30 PMESPN
January 10@ Magic6:00 PMBally Sports Wisconsin
January 12@ Knicks2:00 PMBally Sports Wisconsin
January 14Kings7:00 PMBally Sports Wisconsin
January 15Magic7:00 PMBally Sports Wisconsin
January 17Raptors7:00 PMBally Sports Wisconsin
January 19Sixers6:00 PMBally Sports Wisconsin
January 22@ Pelicans7:00 PMBally Sports Wisconsin
January 23Heat6:30 PMTNT
January 25@ Clippers9:30 PMBally Sports Wisconsin
January 27@ Jazz8:00 PMBally Sports Wisconsin
January 28@ Trail Blazers9:00 PMTNT
January 31@ Spurs7:00 PMBally Sports Wisconsin
February 2Grizzlies7:30 PMESPN
February 3@ Thunder7:00 PMBally Sports Wisconsin
February 5@ Hornets6:00 PMBally Sports Wisconsin
February 7@ Hawks6:30 PMBally Sports Wisconsin
February 9Sixers1:00 PMABC
February 10Warriors7:00 PMBally Sports Wisconsin
February 12@ Timberwolves7:00 PMBally Sports Wisconsin

Bucks record by year

  • 2023-24: 49-33
  • 2022-23: 58-24
  • 2021-22: 51-31
  • 2020-21: 46-26
  • 2019-20: 56-17
  • 2018-19: 60-22
  • 2017-18: 44-38
