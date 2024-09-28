Milwaukee Bucks Game Today: TV Channels, Start Time, and Full 2024-2025 Schedule

Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Is there a Milwaukee Bucks game today? While there are always upcoming NBA games today, it doesn’t always mean Milwaukee is taking to the hardwood. Here you can find all the information you need to know for the next matchup on the 2024-25 Milwaukee Bucks schedule.

Also Read: Where do the Milwaukee Bucks land in our latest NBA power rankings?

Milwaukee Bucks game today

When is the next Milwaukee Bucks game? Sunday, October 6 Who are they playing? Detroit Pistons Where are the Bucks playing? Little Caesars Arena What time does the Bucks game start? 7 PM CT What channel is the Bucks game on? ESPN Where can we stream the Bucks game? NBA.TV

Note: Schedule subject to change. Updated for each game.

Is there a Bucks game today?

There is no Bucks game today. The team’s next scheduled game is on Oct. 6 when they start their preseason against the Detroit Pistons.

What time is the Bucks game today?

The Milwaukee Bucks next game tips off at 7 PM CT.

Also Read: Where do we project the Bucks to land in this season’s NBA playoffs?

Who is airing the Bucks game today?

Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

Most Milwaukee Bucks games can be found locally on Bally Sports Wisconsin or are streamed on the NBA league pass.

What is the Bucks record?

The Bucks’ final regular season record for 2023-24 was 49-33.

What place are the Bucks in?

The team finished the 2023-24 regular season in the third spot of the Eastern Conference NBA standings.

Related: NBA playoff predictions – How far do we think the Milwaukee Bucks will go in the 2025 playoffs?

Where do the Milwaukee Bucks play at home?

The Bucks play their home games at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

What time do gates open for the Bucks game today?

Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

All gates for Bucks games at Fiserv Forum or matchups on the road usually open an hour before tip-off. For premium season ticket holders, gates open up 1.5 hours before tip-off.

Who is the oldest Buck?

On the current roster, Brook Lopez is the oldest player at 36 years old.

How many home games do the Bucks play in 2024-25?

The Bucks play 41 home and 41 away games during the 2024-25 NBA season.

2024 Milwaukee Bucks preseason schedule

Below you can find the full rundown of the Milwaukee Bucks’ 2024 preseason schedule.

Date Opponent Time (CT) TV Info October 6 @ Pistons 7:00 PM ESPN October 10 Lakers 7:00 PM Bally Sports Wisconsin October 14 Bulls 7:00 PM Bally Sports Wisconsin October 17 @Mavericks 6:30 PM TNT

2024-25 Milwaukee Bucks schedule

Here is the upcoming Bucks schedule for all their games before the 2025 All-Star Game.

Date Opponent Time (PT) TV Info October 23 @ Sixers 6:30 PM TNT October 25 Bulls 7:00 PM Bally Sports Wisconsin October 27 @ Nets 5:00 PM Bally Sports Wisconsin October 28 Celtics 7:00 PM Bally Sports Wisconsin/NBA TV October 31 @ Grizzlies 7:00 PM Bally Sports Wisconsin/NBA TV November 2 Cavaliers 7:00 PM Bally Sports Wisconsin November 4 @ Cavaliers 4:30 PM Bally Sports Wisconsin November 7 Jazz 7:00 PM Bally Sports Wisconsin/NBA TV November 8 @ Knicks 6:30 PM Bally Sports Wisconsin November 10 Celtics 2:30 PM Bally Sports Wisconsin November 12 Raptors 7:00 PM Bally Sports Wisconsin November 13 Pistons 7:00 PM Bally Sports Wisconsin November 16 @ Hornets 2:00 PM Bally Sports Wisconsin November 18 Rockets 7:00 PM Bally Sports Wisconsin November 20 Bulls 6:30 PM ESPN November 22 Pacers 6:30 PM ESPN November 23 Hornets 7:00 PM Bally Sports Wisconsin November 26 @ Heat 6:30 PM TNT November 30 Wizards 7:00 PM Bally Sports Wisconsin December 3 @ Pistons 6:00 PM Bally Sports Wisconsin December 4 Hawks 7:00 PM Bally Sports Wisconsin December 6 @ Celtics 6:30 PM ESPN December 8 @ Nets 2:30 PM Bally Sports Wisconsin December 20 @ Cavaliers 6:30 PM Bally Sports Wisconsin/NBA TV December 21 Wizards 7:00 PM Bally Sports Wisconsin December 23 @ Bulls 7:00 PM Bally Sports Wisconsin December 26 Nets 7:00 PM Bally Sports Wisconsin December 28 @ Bulls 7:00 PM Bally Sports Wisconsin December 31 @ Pacers 2:00 PM Bally Sports Wisconsin January 2 Nets 7:00 PM Bally Sports Wisconsin January 4 Trail Blazers 7:00 PM Bally Sports Wisconsin January 6 @ Raptors 6:30 PM Bally Sports Wisconsin January 8 Spurs 8:30 PM ESPN January 10 @ Magic 6:00 PM Bally Sports Wisconsin January 12 @ Knicks 2:00 PM Bally Sports Wisconsin January 14 Kings 7:00 PM Bally Sports Wisconsin January 15 Magic 7:00 PM Bally Sports Wisconsin January 17 Raptors 7:00 PM Bally Sports Wisconsin January 19 Sixers 6:00 PM Bally Sports Wisconsin January 22 @ Pelicans 7:00 PM Bally Sports Wisconsin January 23 Heat 6:30 PM TNT January 25 @ Clippers 9:30 PM Bally Sports Wisconsin January 27 @ Jazz 8:00 PM Bally Sports Wisconsin January 28 @ Trail Blazers 9:00 PM TNT January 31 @ Spurs 7:00 PM Bally Sports Wisconsin February 2 Grizzlies 7:30 PM ESPN February 3 @ Thunder 7:00 PM Bally Sports Wisconsin February 5 @ Hornets 6:00 PM Bally Sports Wisconsin February 7 @ Hawks 6:30 PM Bally Sports Wisconsin February 9 Sixers 1:00 PM ABC February 10 Warriors 7:00 PM Bally Sports Wisconsin February 12 @ Timberwolves 7:00 PM Bally Sports Wisconsin

Also Read: NBA MVP race 2024-25

Bucks record by year