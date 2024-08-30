VIDEO: New York Knicks player hits wild shot to win West Virginia student free tuition on Pat McAfee Show

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

During a stop at his alma mater, New York Knicks bench ace Miles “Deuce” McBride nailed an amazing halfcourt shot that won a West Virginia student free tuition.

McBride has quietly become a very nice player for the Knicks over his three seasons with the franchise. After being an end-of-the-bench talent in his rookie year, the 2023-24 campaign showed the 23-year-old is a perfect fit for head coach Tom Thibodeau’s system and has meaningful upside.

It is a credit to the work he put in to develop his game at West Virginia and turn himself into an impact NBA player as a second-round pick. Like many alumni, McBride returns to his old Mountaineers stomping grounds on occasion and did so again on Friday during a new edition of “The Pat McAfee Show.”

Miles McBride stats (2023-24): 19.5 MPG, 8.3 PPG, 1.5 RPG, 1.7 APG, 41% 3PT

Watch as New York Knicks vet Deuce McBride hits a wild shot to win student free tuition

The New York Knicks player was there to talk about his tenure with the NBA squad and his strong two-season stint in Morgantown. However, during his appearance the popular host made an interesting bet with McBride. If the guard could hit an outdoor halfcourt shot on a makeshift basket, he would pay the tuition of a Mountaineer student.

Well, to the joy of the hundreds in attendance, the Knicks veteran was able to nail the shot. Sending the students there into a frenzy. It is a great visual and another classic moment from the “Pat McAfee Show.” Furthermore, with college tuition as high as ever, that is a huge help for that lucky student.

