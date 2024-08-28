Carmelo Anthony reveals turning down surprise late-career New York Knicks return opportunity

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

New York Knicks legend Carmelo Anthony revealed this week that he was offered a chance to return to the franchise late in his career, but turned down the role pitched to him.

Over his seven years in New York, Carmelo Anthony made a memorable impact on the franchise. The narrative of the kid born in Brooklyn returning to play inside Madison Square Garden was an easy sell. However, more than anything the former Denver Nuggets star was a huge part of bringing the franchise back to relevancy after a decade of losing.

Despite never getting passed the second round of the NBA playoffs, Anthony is still fondly remembered among many New York Knicks fans. And it stung when he left via free agency in the summer of 2017. It was a necessary separation between the future Hall-of-Famer and the franchise. However, it seems that Anthony nearly returned to the team before the 2022-23 NBA season.

In a new edition of his podcast, “7 PM in Brooklyn” Carmelo Anthony spilled the tea about comeback talks two years ago. As well as what made him pass on the offer.

Carmelo Anthony stats (Career): 22.5 PPG, 6.2 RPG, 2.7 APG, 1.0 SPG, 36% 3PT

Carmelo Anthony passed on back of the bench role with New York Knicks in 2022-23 season

“We sat down and had a real conversation. ‘Listen, here’s a spot. You can be on the team tomorrow, but this is the spot.’ I said, ‘Nah, nah, I can’t,” he said [h/t Hoops Hype]. “The not knowing of when you’re going to play and not play — I’d rather not go through that. I’mma bow out gracefully.

“I just had a hell of a year in LA in my role. Basketball ain’t the issue. I can’t do that. That’s a hell of a decline. When I look at it overall, the overall big picture, that’s a hell of a decline. So I just had to stand on that,” he added. “No disrespect, but I can’t accept that.”

The New York Knicks could have used more offensive thump in the playoffs that season when they fell to the Miami Heat in the semifinals. Anthony would have certainly been a help and boosted their chances of reaching the Eastern Conference Finals in the spring of 2023.

He unofficially retired from the NBA after his one season in Los Angeles two years ago.

