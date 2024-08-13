VIDEO: Knicks and Nuggets great Carmelo Anthony has shocking opinion on value of Olympic gold compared to NBA titles

Credit: Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports

New York Knicks and Denver Nuggets great Carmelo Anthony was never able to bring an NBA championship to those cities, and it’s surprisingly alright with him since he was able to get Olympic gold instead.

We are just a few days removed from the men’s USA Basketball team winning a fifth straight gold medal. Their semifinal and finals games delivered some legendary moments and future Hall-of-Famer Carmelo Anthony was in attendance to cheer on their latest run to gold.

Also Read: NBA insider shockingly suggests New York Knicks could target trade for specific future Hall-of-Famer later this year

The former Nuggets and Knicks start knows something about winning gold medals since he was a part of three Olympic teams that were able to complete their ultimate goal. For many NBA fans, the medals seem like a solid consolation prize since the 12-time All-Star never won an NBA title.

However, it seems that while most basketball players covet an NBA title over an Olympic medal, Anthony would not trade his Olympic success for anything. Not even that long-sought-after NBA championship.

Carmelo Anthony stats (Career): 22.5 PPG, 6.2 RPG, 2.7 APG, 1.0 SPG, 36% 3PT

Carmelo Anthony would not trade Olympic medals for New York Knicks or Denver Nuggets titles

Carmelo Anthony explains why he wouldn't trade his 3 Gold Medals for an NBA Championship.



(Via @basketnews) pic.twitter.com/p9vBpe8sDd — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) August 13, 2024

“I’ve never been asked that question. No,” Anthony said when asked by Ball Is Life if he would trade his medals for an NBA title. “When we talk about global sport, for me a medal means something totally different than an NBA championship. They both have their own separate meanings, but winning a gold medal, it’s the passion, it’s the pride you have not just for a city or state, but for a whole nation.

“A whole country you’re winning for. So it’s a different level of pride that you have to have when you’re wearing USA across your chest. It’s a totally different feeling than Knicks or New York across your chest.”

Carmelo Anthony was a part of the 2008, 2012, and 2016 USA Basketball gold medal teams. He was also a part of the disastrous 2008 squad that only won bronze.

Also Read: Key New York Knicks player primed for breakout year due to surprise offseason help from former NBA star