Key New York Knicks player primed for breakout year due to surprise offseason help from former NBA star

A key New York Knicks player heading into next season may end up having a breakout year after getting some help from a former Sacramento Kings star.

Following another strong season, and the addition of Mikal Bridges this summer, the Knicks are viewed as a serious title contender next season. However, if there is one area they are worried about, it is the center spot. Starter Isaiah Hartenstein left in free agency and they have not been able to fill that void yet.

Mitchell Robinson is penciled in to return to the starting role but his injury history is cause for concern. That leaves Precious Achiuwa and Jericho Sims as the primary backups. And it means both could play significant roles if Robinson again goes down with an injury.

Sims has shown some nice flashes due to his athleticism. But he still has weaknesses in his game that he needs to address. The most notable is his shooting. However, this summer the 25-year-old has sought out some help to improve his shot.

On Thursday, the New York Post revealed that Sims has been working with former Sacramento Kings star Mike Bibby recently.

Jericho Sims stats (Career): 14.1 MPG, 2.6 PPG, 4.0 RPG, 0.5 SPG, 0.5 BPG

“Bibby, according to a source, emphasized Sims’ offensive game while working toward expanding the 25-year-old’s repertoire. A couple of videos from their sessions showed Sims knocking down midrange jumpers and executing turnarounds with both hands from the post,” the outlet reported.

Another interesting nugget of information the Post revealed is that a torn labrum and cuff tendon a year ago limited the work he could do on his shooting last year. Before that, surgery to repair a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his thumb scrapped any plans he had in the summer of 2022.

So this is the first summer in two years where he can focus on improving his game and not rehab. If he can bring the same energy he has shown in the past, get his fouls under control, and be a solid shooter, he could end up being a huge help to the team as they pursue their first title in 50 years.

