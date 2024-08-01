Golden State Warriors, New York Knicks, and Los Angeles Lakers linked to trade for impact big man soon to be on trade block

Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

An NBA executive believes the Golden State Warriors could soon pivot away from trying to make a Lauri Markkenen trade, and instead jump into the chase for one of the best big men on the NBA trade market.

This has been a busy offseason for the Warriors. After not making it through the NBA Play-In Tournament change on the roster was expected and that came quickly when team great Klay Thompson took his talents to the Dallas Mavericks in free agency.

Related: New report seems to end any further talk of Golden State Warriors trading for Lauri Markkanen

Following Thompson’s departure, the team countered by adding veterans De’Anthony Melton, Kyle Anderson, and Buddy Hield. Then rumors began to spread that Utah Jazz star Lauri Markkanen could be available, and Golden State was a top contender for his services. Unfortunately, recent updates on talks paint a picture that a deal is highly unlikely to get done.

That is probably why a new report claims the organization could instead soon be competing with rivals the Los Angeles Lakers and Eastern powerhouse the New York Knicks for a Jonas Valaciunas trade right before the 2024-25 NBA season starts.

Golden State Warriors viewed as top contender for Jonas Valanciunas trade

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

“[The Lakers] are probably in better shape to get him because they can make it work through a trade,” an anonymous NBA executive told Heavy.com recently. “But they’d have to give up a pick because there will be a market. The Knicks, we’ll see how their center spot develops. The Warriors, if the Markkanen thing does not work out. Milwaukee, we will see what happens with Brook [Lopez].”

Valanciunas joined the Washington Wizards this summer (via a sign-and-trade). However, reports claim the Wiz has no interest in holding on to him long-term. And want to move him before the trade deadline, at the latest. He could go as early as September. Valanciunas is locked into a very team-friendly three-year, $30 million deal.

In 2023-24 he had a down year but has been a double-double machine the previous five seasons (over 14 points and 11 rebounds per game).

Related: New Los Angeles Lakers trade rumor claims they’re targeting talented frontcourt scorer to pair with Lebron James