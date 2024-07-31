New Los Angeles Lakers trade rumor claims they’re targeting talented frontcourt scorer to pair with Lebron James

Credit: Jaime Valdez-USA TODAY Sports

A new Los Angeles Lakers trade rumor claims that a talented frontcourt scorer from a rival Western Conference club is reportedly on the team’s “radar.”

This has been a fairly uneventful summer for the Lakers when it comes to improving the roster. While they have gained headlines for making JJ Redick their new head coach and drafting Lebron James’ son Bronny James, they haven’t made a notable move to boost the team for next season.

The organization reportedly attempted to persuade Klay Thompson to join the roster and was linked to a Dejounte Murray trade for months. However, both players landed with other teams in the Western Conference this summer. But it seems that the front office may now be targeting an impact player from the Portland Trail Blazers.

Los Angeles Lakers reportedly now targeting Jerami Grant trade

On Tuesday, it was reported that Portland is surprisingly looking to move top scorers Anfernee Simons and Jerami Grant. Following that report, Yahoo Sports NBA insider Jake Fischer that Grant is reportedly now on the Los Angeles Lakers trade “radar.”

Recent reports suggested the team was looking for a traditional center to pair with star forward/center Anthony Davis. However, now it seems they have pivoted to landing another talented scorer. But instead of in the backcourt, it will be in the frontcourt with Lebron James.

Jerami Grant stats (2023-24): 21. PPG, 3.5 RPG, 2.8 APG, 40% 3PT

Grant has proven over the last four seasons he is a player that can legitimately post 20 points per game. Although he is not a notable rebounder for a forward, he has improved his three-point shooting in recent years. He shot 40% in Portland last season.

Grant has four more seasons left on the five-year, $160 million deal he signed with the Trail Blazers last summer.

