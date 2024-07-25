Los Angeles Lakers drama? Anonymous player calls out special treatment for Bronny James

Credit: Lucas Peltier-USA TODAY Sports

Rookie guard Bronny James and the Los Angeles Lakers finished up their run in the Las Vegas Summer League just recently.

It was a mixed performance for the second-round pick and son of Lakers star LeBron James. He certainly had his ups and downs before being shut down with a couple games remaining.

This was a continuation of the younger James being in the news a whole lot after his father and agent pretty much forced him to the Lakers during the 2024 NBA Draft. James also received a ridiculous four-year, $7.9 million contract with all of the money guaranteed. That’s incredibly high for the No. 55 pick in the draft.

Now that the offseason is fully upon us, we’re hearing a bit more about James and the Lakers. Specifically, what went down during their run in Vegas. It’s not great.

“I mean, he (Bronny James) was treated as someone apart, not like all of us, and that is very annoying as we didn’t feel any chemistry in this group of players,” an unnamed Los Angeles Lakers player said, via The U.S. Sun.

That’s not great. It also speaks to the Lakers’ organization joining LeBron in treating Bronny different than any other rookie. James averaged 8.8 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.0 assist during his run in Las Vegas. That came after major struggles during the California version of the Summer League in San Francisco.

Related: Los Angeles Lakers maintaining interest in trade for key role player, NBA Champion

Bronny James treatment by Los Angeles Lakers organization creating drama

Credit: Lucas Peltier-USA TODAY Sports

“With dealing with Bronny’s attention and treatment, plenty of the other young guys that are trying to make the roster for next season couldn’t show their best side and show their A game,” a source told The U.S. Sun.

Despite all of this, James is more than likely headed to the G-League as a rookie. New Lakers head coach JJ Redick said that he’s more a project and needs seasoning.

As an organization, this summer has not necessarily been too great for the Lakers. They are one of three teams that has yet to sign an outside free agent. Thus far, their biggest news has been the hiring of Redick and selection of Bronny.

Coming off a first-round exit in the NBA Playoffs, the Lakers can’t be seen as legitimate title contenders as currently constructed.

Whether they make a big move ahead of the season remains to be seen. But nothing is really on the radar at this point in the summer.