Breaking slump, Bronny James finally has a breakout game in Vegas Summer League

Credit: Lucas Peltier-USA TODAY Sports

Ever since being drafted 55th overall by the Los Angeles Lakers, Bronny James hasn’t been able to escape criticism. His first chance to control the narrative came in the Summer League. Perform well, and all the talking heads will start discussing LeBron James’s eldest son differently.

Unfortunately, Bronny’s first taste of the NBA didn’t go according to plan. His first three games saw him shoot 7-of-31 from the floor. He came into Wednesday’s game shooting 0-for-15 from 3-point range in his past three contests.

But Wednesday night was much different for Bronny, where he was a major contributor in the Lakers’ 87-86 win over the Atlanta Hawks. Bronny finally had a bit of a breakout game in what has to easily be considered his best Summer League performance yet.

Bronny James stats (vs Atlanta): 12 PTS (5/11 FG, 2/5 3PT), 1 REB, 1 STL, 1 TO, 1 Foul

They may not be eye-popping stats, but it’s a big step in the right direction for the 19-year-old guard. Besides, we can’t act like other successful players haven’t struggled as they’ve begun making the adjustment from college to the NBA. Even the 2024 NBA Finals MVP Jaylen Brown had a rough start to his Summer League career.

Turns out Jaylen Brown had a worse start to Summer League than Bronny 🤔 pic.twitter.com/WmWdIOehbM — Basketball Forever (@bballforever_) July 18, 2024

Related: NBA Rookie of the Year 2024-25: Alexandre Sarr and Zach Edey emerge as early frontrunners

Bronny James Summer League highlights

Here are a few highlights from Bronny’s best game yet. The first layup shown below is particularly impressive, showing the young athlete’s ability to adjust his shot mid-flight.

Here are the rest of Bronny James’s highlights against Atlanta, showing how he scored all 12 points.

LOL.. Bronny James vs the Hawks tonight..



12 PTS (5-11 FG, 2-5 3PT)

1 STL



How we feeling after all the chatter we’ve been hearing?? pic.twitter.com/6vNk4CUdob — Frankie Vision (@Frankie_Vision) July 18, 2024

Related: Early returns from Bronny James’ Summer League performance confirms what we already knew