NBA Rookie of the Year 2024-25: Alexandre Sarr and Zach Edey emerge as early frontrunners

Who will win the NBA Rookie of the Year award in 2024-25? Surprisingly, the No. 1 overall pick isn’t featured among this year’s frontrunners to win the NBA ROTY award, but Zaccharie Risacher isn’t far behind. Let’s dive into this year’s top picks to win Rookie of the Year.

10. Donovan Clingan, Portland Trail Blazers

Expect the Portland Trail Blazers to make Donovan Clingan a big part of their rotation after selecting him with the seventh overall pick. After winning two National Championships at UConn, the 7-foot-2 center has proven he's capable of helping teams win right away. Now we'll get a chance to see if that carries over to the pros.

9. Rob Dillingham, Minnesota Timberwolves

No one expected the Minnesota Timberwolves to end up with Rob Dillingham. But they aggressively traded up to the eighth pick to secure their point guard of the future. Described as a "1 who's a bucket," Dillingham is expected to be in the rotation right away for an already potent Timberwolves team. If he can provide juice off the bench, he has a very outside shot at competing for Rookie of the Year, but he'll likely lose out to others who have the chance to start.

8. Ron Holland II, Detroit Pistons

Ron Holland may have a hard time scoring enough points to win this season's Rookie of the Year. But there should be plenty of minutes available in Detroit for the fifth overall pick. If Holland can steal minutes from last season's fifth overall pick Amen Thompson, he may put up enough peripheral numbers to have an impressive stat sheet, but he'll have a lot of competition.

7. Reed Sheppard, Houston Rockets

Reed Sheppard's likely to come off the bench behind Fred VanVleet and Jalen Green, but you can bet the former Duke sharpshooter will come in firing. Sheppard has the ability to put up points in bunches, but he'll have to contribute in other areas to become a leading candidate to win Rookie of the Year.

6. Matas Buzelis, Chicago Bulls

A Chicago native, Matas Buzelis is right where he wants to be in the Windy City. The 6-foot-10 forward should get plenty of minutes on a Bulls team still searching for an identity. Possessing an impressive mix of scoring and explosiveness, Buzelis should be considered a sleeper to compete for the NBA's ROTY award.

5. Stephon Castle, San Antonio Spurs

Stephon Castle landed in one of the best situations among all rookies. Not only is he joining a San Antonio Spurs franchise known for player development, he gets to learn from future Hall of Famers in Gregg Popovich and Chris Paul. He'll likely also be given the starting point guard job from day one, where he'll get to terrorize defenses alongside Victor Wembanyama.

4. Dalton Knecht, Los Angeles Lakers

One of the best sharpshooters in the draft, Dalton Knecht landed in a dream scenario with the Los Angeles Lakers. Who better to coach him than JJ Redick? Knecht is looking at a bench role, but he's the perfect complement to help space the floor next to LeBron James and Anthony Davis in LA.

3. Zaccharie Risacher, Atlanta Hawks

He may have been the first overall pick, but this is still Trae Young's team, and he's not suddenly going to reduce his scoring load. Zaccharie Risacher can help the Hawks in a number of ways, but he could have some growing pains, both offensively and defensively as he transitions to the NBA.

2. Zach Edey, Memphis Grizzlies

Players just aren't built like the 7-foot-4, 305-pound Zach Edey. A potentially dominant presence in the paint, he also showed he can swat shots away at the rim with ease, after averaging 2.2 blocks per game at Purdue. If those skills translate to the NBA, the Grizzlies will have a hard time taking him off the floor.

1. Alexandre Sarr, Washington Wizards

