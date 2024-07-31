Trail Blazers reportedly put scoring star Anfernee Simons on trade block: 5 likely landing spots including the Cavaliers and Lakers

Despite being the Portland Trail Blazers’ top scorer this past season, trading Anfernee Simons is reportedly a goal for the team heading into next season.
The 2023-24 season for the Trail Blazers was all about change. Before the season the organization made the rumors a reality and moved on from team legend Damian Lillard. And despite their best efforts to field a playoff-worthy squad, Portland still had the worst record in the Western Conference last season.
However, one of the bright spots for the team this past season was 2018 first-round selection Anfernee Simmons. The 25-year-old led the team in scoring and has All-Star potential. But this week Oregonian Trail Blazers insider Aaron Fentress claimed moving Simons and fellow top player Jerami Grant is “definitely a goal” for the franchise.
If they do ttrade him this summer, here are five teams that could target the young and talented scorer.
Cleveland Cavaliers
The backcourt combo of Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland has not worked out for the Cleveland Cavaliers. With Mitchell having signed a new long-term extension, the homegrown Cavs star seems like the odd man out. A deal swapping the two talented guards could be a beneficial fresh start for both players and teams.
Los Angeles Lakers
The Los Angeles Lakers made attempts to land Dejounte Murray over the last year but failed in those pursuits. They also came up short in trying to lure Klay Thompson to LA. Simons could be the backup plan and LA might be better for it. With Lebron James in the final years of his career, Simons and current star Anthony Davis could be the core of the post-James era for the Lakers.
San Antonio Spurs
The San Antonio Spurs have a pretty good shooting guard already on the roster in Devin Vassell. However, it did not stop them from being one of the worst teams in the West last season. Budding superstar Victor Wembanyama needs more weapons around him. A backcourt of Simons and future Hall-of-Famer Chris Paul would be formidable and could take a lot of scoring work off the shoulders of the French phenom.
Utah Jazz
The Utah Jazz are in a rebuild, but recent reports have suggested their owner wants the team to take a step forward next season and would like to add impact players. Under the tutelage of head coach Will Hardy, Anfernee Simons could finally reach his All-Star potential. Just like Lauri Markkenen did two seasons ago. A Markkenen and Simons combo could be dynamite in Utah.
Assuming they don’t trade their top star this summer.
Detroit Pistons
This was a very disappointing summer for the Detroit Pistons. They entered the offseason with the most money available and only added Tobias Harris. They need more scoring punch and Anfernee Simons can certainly deliver that. Plus they have a high-potential young guard, Jaden Ivey, that would interest Portland. A backcourt featuring Simons and former Rookie of the Year Cade Cunningham could be filthy.
Anfernee Simons Trade Prediction
The Detroit Pistons is the team that could most use Simons’ talents. However, the Los Angeles Lakers are likely to be the most aggressive. Don’t be surprised if a deal that sees D’Angelo Russell headed to Portland gets done before the start of the new season.