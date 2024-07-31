Trail Blazers reportedly put scoring star Anfernee Simons on trade block: 5 likely landing spots including the Cavaliers and Lakers

Despite being the Portland Trail Blazers’ top scorer this past season, trading Anfernee Simons is reportedly a goal for the team heading into next season.

The 2023-24 season for the Trail Blazers was all about change. Before the season the organization made the rumors a reality and moved on from team legend Damian Lillard. And despite their best efforts to field a playoff-worthy squad, Portland still had the worst record in the Western Conference last season.

However, one of the bright spots for the team this past season was 2018 first-round selection Anfernee Simmons. The 25-year-old led the team in scoring and has All-Star potential. But this week Oregonian Trail Blazers insider Aaron Fentress claimed moving Simons and fellow top player Jerami Grant is “definitely a goal” for the franchise.

If they do ttrade him this summer, here are five teams that could target the young and talented scorer.