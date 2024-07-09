10 teams that could ‘tank’ for Cooper Flagg in 2025 NBA Draft

Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

The 2024 NBA Draft didn’t have a consensus top pick who everyone agreed should be the first player selected. However, the 2025 NBA Draft will be much different, thanks to the presence of Cooper Flagg, the consensus top pick in next year’s selection process. Flagg is a 6-foot-8 small forward who’s practiced with the USA Select squad, where he’s often looked like the best player on the team. Just 17 years old, the Duke commit is already a prospect who some teams may be positioning themselves for a chance to land the top pick, much like they did in an attempt to get Victor Wembanyama in 2023. But which teams would tank for a chance to draft Flagg?

Golden State Warriors

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

It's crazy to think the latest dynasty could land the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft. We don't expect that either. However, all it would take is an injury to Stephen Curry, and the Warriors would suddenly go from a playoff contender to a lottery-bound team. Let's hope Curry stays healthy as he starts the season at 36 years old.

Charlotte Hornets

Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

We anticipate the Charlotte Hornets taking a step forward under new coach Charles Lee. But until they prove it, nothing's guaranteed. This is still a team that's at least a year away from being a true contender, and they haven't had the best injury luck. The Hornets feel like a team that's still a piece away, and adding a special talent like Cooper Flagg could be the perfect addition, even if it makes for an awkward fit with Brandon Miller.

San Antonio Spurs

Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Expectations are that the San Antonio Spurs take a leap forward in Victor Wembanyama's second season. Adding Stephon Castle, plus several veterans, including Chris Paul and Harrison Barnes, should help. Yet, none of the additions are game-changers at this stage, so it wouldn't surprise us if the Spurs landed another top pick.

Toronto Raptors

Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Scottie Barnes is a franchise cornerstone, but the Toronto Raptors are still searching for their identity. Cooper Flagg would be a great way to restore the Raptors' roar, giving them another potential superstar to move forward with. On a largely unproven roster, it wouldn't surprise us if Toronto ended up with a top-five pick, but it takes some lottery luck too.

Utah Jazz

Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports

If the Utah Jazz trade Lauri Markkanen, they could easily be lottery-bound for the fourth year in a row. Even if they don't trade their All-Star, the Jazz are far from a guarantee to reach the playoffs. This is still a team that is largely in development, waiting to find their franchise savior. Flagg could be the answer, but he won't be easy to attain.

Portland Trail Blazers

Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

The post-Damian Lillard Portland Trail Blazers era hasn't been pretty. It could change quickly this season, but an unproven roster can't be counted on to suddenly contend. Besides, a future with Scoot Henderson, Anfernee Simons, Shaedon Sharpe, Donovan Clingan, and Cooper Flagg sounds pretty fun.

Chicago Bulls

Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

It's pretty clear that the Chicago Bulls aren't expecting to be contenders during the 2024-25 season. They're still trying to unload Zach LaVine to anyone willing to take on his contract. This feels like a team that's desperate to hit the rebuild button, with an eye fixated on landing a special talent through the draft.

Brooklyn Nets

Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

After trading Mikal Bridges, the Brooklyn Nets don't have anything close to a franchise player. They're one of the favorites to land the No. 1 overall pick, and securing a bottom-five record will only improve their chances. We don't see any way the Nets aren't in the mix for Flagg next summer.

Detroit Pistons

Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

The Detroit Pistons are a team that could go from pretender to contender any season now, but they've yet to put it all together since landing Cade Cunningham in 2021. Maybe that changes this season, but then again, Flagg could finally provide the scoring spark this team really needs, but Detroit probably prefers to make enough progress to avoid another last-place finish.

Washington Wizards

Credit: Matt Blewett-USA TODAY Sports