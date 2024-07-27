New report seems to end any further talk of Golden State Warriors trading for Lauri Markkanen

Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

For weeks there has been speculation the Golden State Warriors could be close to a blockbuster trade for Lauri Markkanen. However, an all-new report should end the talk of a move for the Utah Jazz star.

After not even making it out of the NBA Play-In Tournament this spring, a change to the Warriors roster was always expected. The first major domino to fall this offseason was when team legend Klay Thompson chose to take his talents to Dallas to play for the Mavericks.

Following the news, they added veterans De’Anthony Melton, Kyle Anderson, and Buddy Hield. Then rumors began to spread that Jazz star Lauri Markkanen could be available, and Golden State was a top contender for his services. The one-time All-Star would seem like a good fit for the Warriors’ style of play, but unsurprisingly the Jazz were driving a hard bargain for their best player.

Recent reports suggested the organization was unwilling to part with talented prospect Brandin Podziemski or a boatload of draft picks in a deal. But some wondered if a deal including picks and other youngster Jonathan Kuminga could get a trade done. Well, the team doesn’t seem to be interested in that either.

Golden State Warriors owner has no interest in trading Jonathan Kuminga or Brandin Podziemski

“I’m a big, big believer in Jonathan Kuminga,” Warrior owner Joe Lacob told The Athletic on Friday. “Everyone knows I’m a big JK fan. So is our basketball operations … He had a big step last year. We expect him to have another big step this year. I expect him to be a Warrior for a long time.

“I think that JK is in the same boat [as Podziemski]. He has the potential to be an All-Star in this league. The potential … (But) I don’t want to give [Podziemski] up, or JK. We love these guys.”

A trade of the Warriors’ limited haul of draft picks and other secondary players is not going to get a Lauri Markkanen deal. And if the owner is a big fan of both rising stars, it is highly unlikely they get moved. Which should put to rest any further talk of a trade for the Jazz star.

