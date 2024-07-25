Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry puts front office on notice

Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

Future Hall of Famer Stephen Curry just finished up shop on his 15th season with the Golden State Warriors. Individually, the four-time NBA champion performed well. As a team, the Warriors missed out on the playoffs for the third time in five seasons.

Golden State’s dynasty is all but over. Long-time Curry teammate Klay Thompson departed for the Dallas Mavericks in NBA free agency. The Warriors have been linked to blockbuster trades. But nothing has come to fruition on that end.

This is the long-form way of saying that Golden State is not a legitimate title contender with the roster it currently has.

As for the 36-year-old Curry, he’s never been one to speak out against his organization. He has trusted the powers that be to do their thing.

With the Warriors now at a crossroads, that has changed big time. In fact, he’s not necessarily shooting down a trade request as the all-time great enters the twilight of his career.

“I want to win. Let’s put it this way, it’s a long-winded way of saying that it if it is a situation where you’re a bottom feeder and it’s just because you want to stay there, I’d have a hard time with that. But I don’t think that’s going to be the reality,” Curry told Marc J. Spears of Andscape.

Currently in Paris for the Summer Olympics, Curry is under contract through the 2025-26 season. He’s also eligibe to sign a one-year extension this summer. Nothing has come to fruition on that end.

Will Stephen Curry ultimately request a trade from the Golden State Warriors?

It still seems highly unlikely. Curry made sure to note that it is his goal to finish his career in the Bay Area. He also seemingly put the Warriors’ coaching staff on notice.

“You have to make the necessary adjustments and evolve how we play to maximize the team that we have,” Curry said. “I have an optimistic attitude that it’s going to work and that we are going to be a competitor, be in the mix until proven otherwise. That’s the only way I can think right now.”

Golden State has been linked to Utah Jazz All-Star big man Lauri Markkanen on a near never-ending loop over the past few weeks. It is seen as the odds-on favorite to land him.

It will take a move of this ilk for the Warriors to be considered top-end title contenders in what is an extremely tough Western Conference.

Short of that happening, this team will bottom-end playoff contenders. That’s not good enough for Curry as he finishes up what has been a brilliant career.

