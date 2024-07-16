Prominent NBA insider gives huge update and new details on Golden State Warriors ‘continued’ pursuit of Lauri Markkanen trade

Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

A top NBA insider has given a huge update on the Golden State Warriors’ pursuit of a blockbuster Lauri Markkanen trade, including the latest asking price for the Utah Jazz star.

After winning another NBA championship a couple of seasons ago, the Warriors have lost their luster as a perennial title contender. The 2023-24 season delivered a new low with their top players healthy as the league’s recent dynasty team was unable to advance out of the NBA Play-In Tournament. It sent a clear sign change was coming this summer.

That happened in a major way to start the month when, after 13 seasons with the franchise, Klay Thompson brought an official end to the franchise’s Big Three era and took his talents to the Dallas Mavericks for next season. Yet, even before the five-time All-Star hit free agency, there were various rumors about potential trades this summer.

While a deal to bring back former star Kevin Durant was the most fantastical of the rumors, the organization seemed to have a realistic shot in the ongoing Lauri Markkanen trade sweepstakes. However, despite their serious interest in getting a deal done, it seems they are still coming up short of Utah’s high asking price.

Utah Jazz insisting on Golden State Warriors putting Brandin Podziemski in any Lauri Markkanen deal

On Monday, The Athletic NBA insider Shams Charania gave a major update on the trade talks, what the Jazz want most in a deal, and who the Warriors may not have to fork over in a swap.

“The Warriors and the Jazz have continued conversations … I don’t think they want to move Lauri Markkanen,” Charania said during a SiriusXM NBA Radio appearance on Monday. “But if the Golden State Warriors put in a Brandin Podziemski and from what I’m told, three first-round picks, three or four unprotected pick swaps, three or four second-round picks … Kuminga’s a name but I think the Jazz are more focused on Brandin Podziemski and his inclusion in the deal. All the picks being in the deal.

“And I think from the Warriors perspective, it’s Podziemski, but then there’s not all the picks and if it’s all the picks, then there’s not going to be a Podziemski. This could be a back-and-forth but both sides are entrenched at where they’re at,” he added.

The 2023 first-round pick was a pleasant surprise for the Golden State Warriors in 2023-24 and is viewed as a key part of their future. Likewise with Jonathan Kuminga. It is good that Kuminga would likely not be in any deal, but the current asking price is still quite steep for a player who is just a one-time All-Star and was viewed as an NBA Draft bust a few years ago.