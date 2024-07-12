Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr says Draymond Green on the NBA trade block?

Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Is Golden State Warriors great Draymond Green on the NBA trade block? It seems the team’s head coach may have accidentally let it sleep when talking about the availability of his other top star.

After seeing the season come to a close in the NBA Play-In Tournament this year — well below their expectations — there was always the assumption that the Warriors roster would be shaken up this summer. That began last week when franchise legend Klay Thompson chose to sign with rivals the Dallas Mavericks.

His departure certainly helped alleviate some of the financial burden the organization has had from its pricey roster, however, more moves can be coming in the weeks ahead. One player who certainly won’t be on the move is future Hall-of-Famer Stephen Curry. After that, it seems like any other player on the roster is available in a trade.

“There are very few players in the league who are not talked about in trade discussions. Steph Curry is not being discussed in trade talks. Everybody else is,” Steve Kerr said during an appearance on Bay Area radio station 95.7 The Game.

Curry being an untouchable is not a surprise. He is the greatest player in Golden State Warriors history and is still in his prime. However, admitting no one else is untouchable is a massive statement. It means fellow great Draymond Green and rising star Jonathan Kuminga could be up for grabs for the right price.

The Warriors have been linked to potential blockbuster trades for talented forward Lauri Markkanen and Brandon Ingram.

