Stephen Curry leaves door open to leaving Golden State Warriors

After becoming the seventh overall pick in the 2009 NBA Draft, Stephen Curry has stuck with the Golden State Warriors for 15 seasons. It’s hard to imagine the game’s greatest shooter playing for any other team. But if Klay Thompson was forced to move on after 13 years, you never know what the future holds for his fellow Splash Bro.

Curry, 36, has two more years left on his contract with Golden State. This season, he’ll earn $55.7 million, and next year, his salary will increase to $59 million. But after that, Curry becomes a free agent at the age of 38. Will the Warriors still have interest or be willing to pay Curry what he’s worth? They said no to Thompson, but would Golden State also turn away their best player in franchise history?

Again, the idea of the Warriors pushing Curry out of town seems impossible to fathom, but not for the future Hall of Famer. Recently, Curry was asked if he’d be willing to stick around if the Warriors had to go through a rebuild, here was his answer:

“I mean, I can clearly say I want to be a Warrior for life. It’s always been my goal, and I’m saying that sitting in this chair right now, but like you said, life, and especially life in the NBA, it is a wild environment, and things change quickly.” Stephen Curry on his future with Golden State Warriors

Curry has seen first-hand just how quickly things can change in the NBA, even when dealing with franchise icons, such as Thompson. The Warriors could sign him to an extension this offseason, but projecting his future value may be difficult, as no one really knows how his skills will hold up over time. Then again, as a shooter with limitless range, it seems like Curry could play as long as he wants, and still be an effective scoring option.

But again, how much will he be worth two years from now? It’s anyone’s guess, which may make reaching another extension this summer tough to accomplish.

