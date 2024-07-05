Golden State Warriors, Sacramento Kings reportedly made huge Lauri Markkanen trade offers

Credit: John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports

Utah Jazz wing Lauri Markkanen has been a prominent name in NBA trade rumors over the last week. Amid significant interest from the Golden State Warriors, Sacramento Kings, Miami Heat and San Antonio Spurs, offers are being made.

Dealing Markkanen to another team, especially a Western Conference rival, isn’t what Utah wants to do. However, the team’s efforts to trade for a co-star to pair with the All-Star forward failed. Attempts to acquire Mikal Bridges and Trae Young both didn’t go anywhere.

Lauri Markkanen stats (2023-’24): 23.2 PPG, 8.2 RPG, 2 APG, 48% FG, 39.9% 3PT

As a result, Utah started floating Markkanen’s name in NBA rumors. While executives were first skeptical of the 7-foot wing being traded this summer, there’s now a belief that the Jazz are willing to move him for the right offer. As of now, though, no team has come close to Danny Ainge’s asking price. It’s not for a lack of trying.

Appearing on 95.7 The Game, Jazz reporter Tony Jones of The Athletic shared that the Warriors made a substantial offer to Utah that heavily featured draft picks as the centerpieces.

“Golden State has an offer on the table and it’s substantial [for Lauri Markkanen]. I think offers are heavily pick-based… What complicates it is the Warriors only have two unprotected picks, plus a protected first rounder.” Tony Jones on the Golden State Warriors’ trade offer for Lauri Markkanen

Lauri Markkanen contract: $18.044 million, 2025 NBA free agent

As Jones notes, the Warriors draft picks pose a significant problem in trade talks. Utah is primarily looking for a young player it can build around and if that’s off the table, unprotected first-round picks are the priority. Golden State won’t move its young core player and some of the Warriors future draft picks are protected.

Golden State Warriors future draft picks: 2025 1st, 2025 2nd, 2026 2nd Atlanta), 2027 1st, 2028 1st, 2028 2nd (Atlanta), 2029 1st, 2029 2nd

Jones previously reported during an interview on Sactown Sports 1140 (H/T NBC Sports Bay Area) that the Warriors, Kings and Spurs have all made “substantial” offers to the Jazz that are standing. While Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports reported the Kings and Jazz were “close to a deal” earlier this week, no trade is believed to be imminent. If Golden State or San Antonio lands Markkanen, the Kings are also targeting DeMar DeRozan.