Golden State Warriors, Sacramento Kings, San Antonio Spurs reportedly each have 1 untouchable in Lauri Markkanen trade talks

Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen is the most coveted player being floated in NBA trade rumors this summer. While Utah is generating trade inquiries from NBA teams like the Sacramento Kings, Golden State Warriors and San Antonio Spurs, negotiations reportedly aren’t going well.

Utah has made it pretty clear that while Markkanen isn’t on the trade block, he could be moved if a perfect offer comes along. Specifically, the Jazz are seeking a package of future first-round picks and a young player who could be part of the team’s long-term core. It appears none of their trade partners are up for that kind of deal for a one-season rental.

Lauri Markkanen stats (2023-’24): 23.2 PPG, 8.2 RPG, 2 APG, 48% FG, 39.9% 3PT

According to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, the Warriors don’t want to part with Jonathan Kuminga unless they are receiving an All-NBA player in return. While Golden State is one of the most aggressive suitors for Markkanen, including Kuminga seems out of the question.

Utah evidently wouldn’t have more luck with Sacramento or San Antonio. The Kings reportedly view Keegan Murray as a “core piece” who won’t be moved. Meanwhile, the Spurs front office views Devin Vassell as a core player who they won’t trade for Markkanen.

Lauri Markkanen career stats (ESPN): 18.1 PPG, 7.3 RPG, 1.5 APG, 45.9% FG, 37.5% 3PT

Utah’s CEO of basketball operations Danny Ainge is no stranger to difficult trade negotiations. While he’s an excellent negotiator who has made some of the best deals in modern NBA history, other general managers have become more resilient in talks in recent years.

If Sacramento, Golden State and San Antonio are definitive in their refusal to move Murray, Kuminga and Vassell then Utah will have to pivot. Either the Jazz lower their asking price and focus on obtaining years of first-round picks or Utah extends Markkanen in August.

Lauri Markkanen contract: $18.044 million salary (2024-’25), NBA free agent in 2025

However, Markkanen’s trade value would dip if Utah holds him deep into the season and then moves him at the NBA trade deadline during the regular season. If the Jazz want to move Markkanen this summer for the maximum value, it appears the biggest haul in any return will be draft picks.