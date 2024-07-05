Washington Wizards reportedly have huge asking price for Kyle Kuzma trade, Sacramento Kings interested

Credit: Reggie Hildred-USA TODAY Sports

Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma has popped up in NBA rumors this summer, with the Sacramento Kings among the teams interested in the former first-round pick. However, the cost to acquire Kuzma could be higher than expected.

Kuzma, heading into his age-29 season, enjoyed another productive season in Washington. He averaged a career-high in scoring, thanks to a career-best 46.3 percent shooting from the field with a 77.5 percent free-throw rate.

Kyle Kuzma stats (ESPN): 22.2 PPG< 6.6 RPG, 4.2 APG, 46.3% FG, 33.6% 3PT

The 6-foot-9 forward is no stranger to appearances in NBA trade rumors. This past season, Kuzma told The Athletic that he rejected a trade to the Dallas Mavericks in part because he didn’t view them as a championship contender. While Kuzma doesn’t have a no-trade clause, Washington respected his wishes

Months later, the Wizards are listening to offers on Kuzma once again. Washington is committed to its multi-year rebuild and there’s no clear path to becoming a playoff contender. However, NBA teams interested in the veteran forward are encountering a high asking price.

Kyle Kuzma contract: $23.522 million salary (2024-’25), $21.477 million salary (2025-’26), $19.431 million salary (2026-’27), 15% trade kicker

According to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, it’s believed that the Wizards would likely require multiple first-round picks in any deal to move Kuzma. Scotto also noted that the Kings are ‘among several teams’ that have called Washington to express interest in Kuzma.

The price is heavily shaped by the Mikal Bridges trade, with the Brooklyn Nets receiving five first-round picks from the New York Knicks in exchange for the veteran forward. While Bridges and Kuzma offer different skill sets, both players have never received an All-Star selection.

Among the Kings trade targets, Kuzma seems to be third behind Brandon Ingram and Lauri Markkanen. When also factoring in Sacramento’s interest in a sign-and-trade for DeMar DeRozan, Kuzma seems to be a backup option for the Kings and several other NBA teams.