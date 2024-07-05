NBA insider reveals DeMar DeRozan’s asking price for Miami Heat, Sacramento Kings, Los Angeles Lakers

Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

DeMar DeRozan is one of the best players available in NBA free agency, drawing interest from teams who missed out on top free-agent signings and trade targets earlier this summer. As NBA rumors swirl regarding which teams are pursuing DeRozan, there is reportedly a known asking price.

A return to the Chicago Bulls is seemingly out of the question. Chicago’s decision to acquire Josh Giddey and the possibility of it dealing both Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic signals a potential youth movement. As a result, DeRozan is looking into other teams in NBA free agency.

DeMar DeRozan stats (ESPN): 24.0 PPG, 4.3 RPG, 5.3 APG< 48% FG, 33.3% 3PT

The Sacramento Kings, Los Angeles Lakers and Miami Heat are interested in DeRozan. While all three teams are a bit reliant on a sign-and-trade with Chicago to facilitate a deal, DeRozan’s asking price could also drag out negotiations.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported on SportsCenter that DeRozan is seeking a deal worth around $20-25 million per year. Between his asking price and Chicago’s stance on a sign-and-trade, his free-agent process is expected to play out throughout July.

DeMar DeRozan advanced stats: /147 Win Shares per 48 Minutes, .584 True Shooting, 2.2 Defensive Win Shares, 25.8 Usage Rate

As previously mentioned, the NBA teams interested in DeRozan are reliant on a sign-and-trade to afford him financially. While the Bulls are open to making a deal, Chicago’s front office doesn’t “want to take contracts back” in a deal.

For a team like the Lakers, it could mean the team has to trade away another player like D’Angelo Russell before it moves forward with a sign-and-trade for DeRozan. As a result, Sacramento and Miami might have an advantage in landing him later this summer.