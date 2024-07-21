NBA insider shares lowball offer Golden State Warriors made for Lauri Markkanen

Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Whether the Golden State Warriors are able to pull off a blockbuster trade this summer will tell us a lot about the organization moving forward.

Fresh off missing out on the playoffs for the third time in five seasons, the Warriors are at a crossroads. They lost four-time NBA champion Klay Thompson to the Dallas Mavericks in NBA free agency. As currently constructed, this is not a championship-caliber team.

The backdrop here is obvious. Stephen Curry is entering the twilight of his career. Most figured Golden State’s brass would look to pull off a deal that helps Curry compete as his career comes to a conclusion.

Hence, the Warriors being linked to Utah Jazz big man Lauri Markkanen on a near never-ending loop. The 7-footer is said to be on the trade block. Utah and Golden State have had conversations about him.

It makes sense. Markkanen would be an ideal fit for Golden State. He averaged 23.2 points and 8.2 rebounds on 40% shooting from three-point range a season ago. Markkanen working with Curry could be a dynamite duo.

Unfortunately for fans in Northern California, nothing has come to fruition on this end. Jazz front office head Danny Ainge is considered someone what’s hard to work with in trade discussions. That’s come up big time in talks between the Jazz and Warriors.

Golden State Warriors trade offer for Lauri Markkanen revealed

A lot of the talk has surrounded young forward Jonathan Kuminga and rising guard Brandin Podziemski. Utah is said to prefer Podziemski over Kuminga as the headliner in any blockbuster Markkanen trade.

But at this point, Warriors general manager Mike Dunleavy Jr. has yet to offer up either young player in talks with Ainge. Here’s what NBA insider Marc Stein had to write about trade discussions.

“There is also a growing belief leaguewide that the Warriors would be more willing to move Jonathan Kuminga in a Markkanen trade — or any big-swing deal — than Podziemski. To this point, however, it must be noted that Golden State’s offers for Markkanen have centered around a package featuring Moses Moody and draft compensation without including Podziemski or Kuminga,” report on Golden State Warriors trade offer for Lauri Markkanen.

Draft-centric offers have been the name of the game around the NBA recently. However, an unwillingness to offer up either of these young players might give us some insight to what the Warriors are thinking internally. They want to compete short term while remaining viable long term.

With that said, you’re not going to acquire a player of Markkanen’s ilk without giving up something of real substance. That’s the sticking point right now.