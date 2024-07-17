5 trades Golden State Warriors can still make to salvage Stephen Curry era

The Golden State Warriors’ biggest news this offseason was the loss of franchise legend Klay Thompson in NBA free agency. Sure, Golden State added role players in De’Anthony Melton and Buddy Hield to help make up for that loss. But the big move has yet to come.

Golden State has been in discussions with the Utah Jazz about All-Star big man Lauri Markkanen. We’re not sure where that is headed. What we do know is that the Dubs need to make a big move if they are going to be considered anywhere near title contenders next season. Here, we look at five trades they can still make.

Related: 10 NBA trade candidates this summer