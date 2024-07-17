5 trades Golden State Warriors can still make to salvage Stephen Curry era

The Golden State Warriors’ biggest news this offseason was the loss of franchise legend Klay Thompson in NBA free agency. Sure, Golden State added role players in De’Anthony Melton and Buddy Hield to help make up for that loss. But the big move has yet to come.
Golden State has been in discussions with the Utah Jazz about All-Star big man Lauri Markkanen. We’re not sure where that is headed. What we do know is that the Dubs need to make a big move if they are going to be considered anywhere near title contenders next season. Here, we look at five trades they can still make.
Golden State Warriors trade for Nikola Vucevic
Golden State has been linked to high-paid Bulls wing Zach LaVine in trade talks. It certainly does not look like anything will come to fruition on that end given his $43 million salary for next season. The Warriors have also been linked to Nikola Vucevic in the recent past as a potential stretch-five to pair next to Draymond Green. It makes perfect since given the Warriors guard/wing heavy roster. Vucevic averaged 18.0 points and 10.5 rebounds for Chicago last season.
The trade
- Golden State Warriors get: Nikola Vucevic
- Chicago Bulls get: Gary Payton, Kevon Looney, Moses Moody, 2nd-round pick
Golden State Warriors add Cameron Johnson
This trade would enable Golden State to move off Andrew Wiggins while finding a spot for Jonathan Kuminga as its starting three. It also adds a 28-year-old forward who shot 39% from three-point range a season ago. The idea would be to go with a starting five of Stephen Curry, Brandin Podziemski, Kuminga, Johnson and Draymond Green.
The trade
- Golden State Warriors get: Cameron Johnson, Noah Clowney
- Brooklyn Nets get: Andrew Wiggins, 1st-round pick, 2nd-round pick
Golden State Warriors surprisingly trade for Anfernee Simons
Whether Portland entertains trades for Simons remains to be seen. He averaged 22.6 points and 5.5 assists per game last season. However, the Blazers’ backcourt of the future appears to be set with Scoot Henderson and Shaedon Sharpe. Imagine Golden State being able to pry this 25-year-old guard away from Portland to team up with Stephen Curry.
The trade
- Golden State Warriors get: Anfernee Simons, Robert Williams
- Portland Trail Blazers get: Andrew Wiggins, Moses Moody, Kevon Looney, 1st-round pick
Golden State Warriors trade for Brandon Ingram
Golden State has also been linked to Ingram in NBA trade rumors over the past few months. He’d be an upgrade over Andrew Wiggins from a scoring standpoint (20.8 PPG last season). At 26, we’re looking at someone who might be a long-term fixture as the Warriors try to make the most of Stephen Curry’s twilight.
The trade
- Golden State Warriors get: Brandon Ingram
- New Orleans Pelicans get: Andrew Wiggins, Moses Moody, Kevon Looney, 2 2nd-round picks
Golden State Warriors add Lauri Markkanen in blockbuster
This one is the most obvious. It’s looking more like Markkanen will either be traded to Golden State or remain in Utah. Trade conversations are ongoing with haggling between the two sides. Jazz front office head Danny Ainge either wants young guard Brandin Podziemski as the centerpiece or pretty much all of the Warriors’ draft assets. Either way, Golden State adding Markkanen would be a game-changer. He averaged 23.2 points and 8.2 rebounds per game last season. As a 7-foot big who can shoot from distance, this dude would be an ideal fit in Golden State
The trade
Golden State Warriors get: Lauri Markkanen
Utah Jazz get: Moses Moody, Kevon Looney, Gary Payton II, 3 1st-round picks, 3 2nd-round picks, multiple pick swaps