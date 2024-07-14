10 NBA trade candidates this summer: Trae Young, Brandon Ingram among trade options

Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

It has been quite a chaotic offseason in the NBA, considering Paul George signed with the Philadelphia 76ers and a new era has begun in Golden State since Klay Thompson found a new home with the Dallas Mavericks. However, plenty of moves have not happened yet this offseason, and with teams like the Chicago Bulls and the Atlanta Hawks looking to rebuild, we rank 10 NBA trade candidates this summer. Also Read: Most overrated NBA players ever

10. Miles McBride, guard, New York Knicks

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

With center Isaiah Hartenstein on the move to Oklahoma City, Miles McBride could find himself in trade talks if the Knicks decide to trade for a center. Since the front office improved the team’s defense with the acquisition of Mikal Bridges, the organization can fill other needs. The 6-foot-2 shooting guard’s 3-year, $13 million contract is a steal and plenty of teams would be in the mix to add one of the best bench sparks in the league. Not only is he a strong perimeter defender, but in 19.5 minutes per game last season, McBride averaged 8.3 points, while shooting a career-high 45.2% from the floor and 41% from three. Miles McBride 2023-24 stats: 8.3 PPG, 1.5 RPG, 1.7 APG, 45.2% FG, and 41% 3FG Also Read: 10 most overrated NBA free agents this summer

9. Collin Sexton, guard, Utah Jazz

Credit: Bob Kupbens-USA TODAY Sports

Towards the end of last season, Keyonte George solidified himself as the point guard of the future in Utah, meaning Collin Sexton could be dealt this offseason. Sexton still averaged 18.7 points per game, so falling into a smaller role heading into his seventh season is something that would not make sense at this stage in his career. The Utah Jazz lack defense, so with Sexton under contract through 2025-26, it is definitely possible that the organization moves him, considering the fact that the team had the worst defensive rating in the NBA. Collin Sexton 2023-24 stats: 18.7 PPG, 2.6 RPG, 4.9 APG, 48.7% FG, and 39.4% 3 FG Also Read: Best New York Knicks players ever

8. Andrew Wiggins, forward, Golden State Warriors

Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

Andrew Wiggins is coming off his worst statistical season in 2023-24, averaging just 13.2 points per game. With the emergence of Jonathan Kuminga, the Warriors may consider dealing away the 2014 No. 1 overall pick since his struggles last season could possibly lead to a decline. With Wiggins due for over $26 million this upcoming season, the front office may want to get rid of that contract. There have also been several reports saying that the team is interested in Lauri Markkanen, so Wiggins is more than likely to be a part of that deal. Andrew Wiggins 2023-24 stats: 13.2 PPG, 4.5 RPG, 1.7 APG, 45.3% FG, and 35.8% 3FG Related: Best Golden State Warriors players ever

7. Cam Johnson, forward, Brooklyn Nets

Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

Following Mikal Bridges’ trade to the Knicks, Cam Johnson could be on the move next, considering all signs point towards a new rebuild in Brooklyn. Offensively, the 6-foot-8 power forward can stretch the floor with a career-average 39.1% from three. Defensively, Johnson can defend multiple positions and is a solid on-ball defender. As one of the most underrated 3-and-D players in the league, he can be the missing piece to a championship-contending team, which was proven by his important role in the 2021 Phoenix Suns that made it to the NBA Finals. Cam Johnson 2023-24 stats: 13.4 PPG, 4.3 RPG, 2.4 APG, 44.6% FG, and 39.1% 3FG Also Read: Best Sacramento Kings players ever

6. Bruce Brown, guard, Toronto Raptors

Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports

Following his contributions to the 2023 Denver Nuggets that won the championship, Bruce Brown earned every bit of his 2-year, $45 million deal with the Indiana Pacers last offseason. After being traded to the Raptors, the team picked up his team-option this summer and it is a strong possibility that he is traded. Brown does a little bit of everything on the court and his expiring contract can open up cap space for any suitors next offseason. The Raptors resigned Immanuel Quickley, while also adding Davion Mitchell, Ja’Kobe Walter, and Jamal Shead, so $23 million is a high price to pay a player likely coming off the bench. Bruce Brown 2023-24 stats: 10.8 PPG, 4.2 RPG, 2.9 APG, 47.8% FG, and 32.3% 3FG Related: Best Dallas Mavericks players ever

5. Darius Garland, guard, Cleveland Cavaliers

Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

This is the second straight year where Darius Garland struggled in the playoffs, averaging just 15.7 points during the Cavaliers’ run to the second round. The backcourt combination of Garland and Donovan Mitchell cannot compete with other guards in the league due to their defensive limitations. However, Garland, who was limited to 57 games last season, has tremendous upside, and there would be plenty of teams in the market for the 24-year-old guard. The rumors that he would prefer to be traded if the organization resigned Mitchell reportedly upset Garland, so it might be time for a fresh start on both ends. Darius Garland 2023-24 stats: 18 PPG, 2.7 RPG, 5.6 APG, 44.6% FG, and 37.1% 3FG Also Read: Best Los Angeles Lakers players ever

4. Lauri Markkanen, forward, Utah Jazz

Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

Dating back to his first season with the Jazz in 2022-23, Lauri Markkanen had a career year, reaching his first All-Star appearance after dropping 25.6 points per game. Numerous teams have been rumored to be interested in the 27-year-old small forward, such as the Warriors and Spurs. As he enters his prime, Danny Ainge can get quite the package in return if the Jazz commit to the rebuild. The 2022-23 Most Improved Player is a gifted scorer who can adapt to being the second or third option on a championship-caliber team. Utah went 31-51 last season, so with the Western Conference as strong as it is, the Jazz are still plenty of years away from contending after missing the playoffs for the second straight season. Lauri Markkanen 2023-24 stats: 23.2 PPG, 8.2 RPG, 2 APG, 48% FG, and 39.9% 3FG Related: Best Boston Celtics players ever

3. Zach LaVine, guard, Chicago Bulls

Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

It seems as if Zach Lavine is always in trade talks, but with his current contract situation and his injury history, teams are hesitant to trade for the 6-foot-5 shooting guard. With DeMar DeRozan off to Sacramento and with Alex Caruso heading to OKC, it is likely that the Bulls hit the reset button and move Lavine, as well as Lonzo Ball and other veteran pieces. Yes, Lavine being limited to 25 games last season will worry possible suitors, but he is a three-level scorer who can get to the rim at will. Defensively, he is going to have to improve, but if he gets traded into a situation where he is the third option, he can focus more on defense. Zach LaVine 2023-24 stats: 19.5 PPG, 5.2 RPG, 3.9 APG, 45.2% FG, and 34.9% 3FG Also Read: 10 best moves this NBA offseason

2. Trae Young, guard, Atlanta Hawks

Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

It is no secret pairing Dejounte Murray alongside Trae Young was not the right fit since the Hawks did not win a single playoff series during their two-year stint together. As talented as a scorer as Young is, he cannot be the number-one option on a championship team due to his inconsistency from the floor and high-volume shooting. Throughout his six-year career, he has never been the second option, so it might be time that the 6-foot-1 point guard adjusts to a lesser role. After averaging over 10 assists for the second straight season, Young has solidified himself as one of the best pick-and-roll players in the NBA. Meanwhile, Jalen Johnson showed significant improvements last season, and after drafting Zaccharie Risacher, the window of Young being the franchise player is coming to an end. Trae Young stats: 25.7 PPG, 2.8 RPG, 10.8 APG, 43% FG, and 37.3% 3FG Related: Denver Nuggets’ next trade candidate revealed by NBA insider

1. Brandon Ingram, forward, New Orleans Pelicans

Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports