Denver Nuggets’ next trade candidate revealed by NBA insider

The Denver Nuggets have made several roster changes since being eliminated in the Western Conference Semifinals. Former NBA Champions Kentavious Caldwell-Pope signed with the Orlando Magic, Reggie Jackson was traded to the Charlotte Hornets. But the Nuggets are far from finished reshaping this roster.

The only significant addition has been drafting DaRon Holmes II with the 22nd overall pick, but now the Nuggets may be shopping another former first-round pick.

Denver Nuggets may have Zeke Nnaji on the trade block

According to Michael Scotto of Hoops Hype, Nuggets big man Zeke Nnaji could be the next Denver player traded this summer. The Nuggets signed the 22nd overall pick from 2020 to a four-year, $32 million contract last October, but the addition of Holmes may make him expendable.

“Denver’s Zeke Nnaji is also a potential trade candidate to monitor, league sources told HoopsHype. The 23-year-old forward is owed $32 million over the next four years.” Hoops Hype on Denver Nuggets possibly trading Zeke Nnaji

By signing him to an extension, Nnaji is/was clearly someone the Nuggets planned on having play a key role in their future. Yet, now that the contract is set to take effect starting this season, where Nnaji will have a cap hit of $8.8 million, he’s apparently on the trade block.

Stuck behind Nikola Jokic, Nnaji hasn’t gotten much of a chance to play extended minutes in Denver. His largest role came during his second season, where he averaged 17 minutes per game across 41 appearances. Nnaji averaged 6.6 PPG and 3.6 RPG while shooting 46.3% from 3-point range. Those numbers extrapolated to 13.9 PPG and 7.6 RPG over 36 minutes.

The 6-foot-9 power forward is still just 23 years old, so several teams could take a chance on the first-round pick reaching his full potential. Yet, others may balk at his initial contract cost. However, Nnaji’s contract is structured uniquely, where his cap hit decreases to $8.1M in 2025-26 and $7.4M in 2026-27. His final season is a $7.4 player option.

If the Nuggets are looking to reduce costs while finding a player who can help them win now, Nnaji would be a prime trade candidate. If a team has minutes available in their frontcourt, Nnaji could be an ideal buy-low candidate for a player with moderate potential. Being that he’s yet to make his mark in the NBA, Nnaji’s trade price may not be that expensive either.

