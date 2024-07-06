San Antonio Spurs getting involved in DeMar DeRozan trade

Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

Recently, reports suggested a sign-and-trade agreement that would send DeMar DeRozan from the Chicago Bulls to the Sacramento Kings emerged. Insiders suggested the deal could get done in the next 24-48 hours.

Yet, the deal was complicated by the Kings not having enough cap space to offer DeRozan fair market value. Plus, the Bulls aren’t interested in taking back expensive contracts, so the apparent holdup was believed to be on finding a third team to facilitate the trade.

According to NBA insider Marc Stein, a third team has now been found, thanks to the San Antonio Spurs’ willingness to take on contracts that the Bulls don’t want.

“Sacramento continues its pursuit of DeMar DeRozan via sign-and-trade and San Antonio has emerged as a potential third-team facilitator, league sources say. The Kings have chased DeRozan this week and Chicago is willing to facilitate a sign-and-trade but insists on a third team in the deal to take in salary.” Marc Stein on San Antonio Spurs’ involvement in DeMar DeRozan trade

We’re still waiting to learn which other players may be involved in a potential trade aside from DeRozan, but chances are it won’t involve any names bigger than him. . DeRozan played last season on a $28.6 million contract. But the current belief is that he’ll land a new deal somewhere in the $15-20 million range.

If the deal gets done, it gives the Kings a three-time All-NBA swingman who’s made six All-Star appearances. He’s averaged 25.5 points per game across the past three seasons with the Bulls.

It appears the only route for DeRozan is a ticket out of town, as indications point to the 34-year-old Compton native being done with the Bulls. So it seems it’s either finding a fair rate in free agency elsewhere or working out a sign-and-trade that lands him with a new team.

