Golden State Warriors reportedly turned down Zach LaVine trade

The Golden State Warriors spent the opening minutes of NBA free agency on Sunday clearing payroll. Rather than trading future Hall of Fame point guard Chris Paul and his $30 million non-guaranteed salary, Golden State simply released him.

This was a strange move from a Warriors team that still fancies itself as contenders with all-time great Stephen Curry leading the charge.

Why not use that non-guaranteed salary to add a contributor or two to the mix? Instead, general manager Mike Dunleavy and Co. simply let a valuable $30 million salary slot go by the wayside. Imagine this organization making a similar decision during its dynastic years.

All of this comes on the heels of Golden State failing to work out a blockbuster trade for nine-time All-Star Paul George with the Los Angeles Clippers. Meanwhile, Klay Thompson’s tenure in the Bay Area will soon come to an end after 13 years.

We now have more information on the Paul situation from Chris Haynes of Yahoo! Sports. It’s not a great look for Golden State.

Golden State Warriors turned down Zach LaVine trade, only to waive Chris Paul

The NBA insider reported Sunday evening that Chicago was willing to offer up LaVine for Chris Paul and Andrew Wiggins. The deal likely would have been expanded to include another rotational piece and a first-round pick heading to San Francisco.

For Golden State, it’s unwillingness to make this move was merely financially motivated. It gets Paul’s $30 million salary off the books. The team also apparently wasn’t willing to take on the remainder of Zach LaVine’s five-year-, $215.16 million contract after an injury-plagued 2023-24 campaign for the former All-Star wing.

Zach LaVine stats (2018-24): 24.7 PPG, 4.7 RPG, 4.4 APG, 39% 3-point shooting

While LaVine’s value is at an all-time low in trade conversations, he would’ve been a solid fit with Curry in Golden State.

Instead, the Warriors are right back to the drawing board as they attempt to remain relevant after missing out on the playoffs for the third time in five seasons.