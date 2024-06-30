Dallas Mavericks now reportedly favorites to land future Hall of Famer in sign-and-trade

Dallas Mavericks general manager Nico Harrison pulled off an under-the-radar trade last week, dumping Tim Hardaway Jr. and his bloated contract on the Detroit Pistons.

This created more financial flexibility for the defending Western Conference champions heading into NBA free agency on Sunday.

What would Dallas do in order to find another option behind the big two of Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving? We now might have an answer to that.

It was reported earlier on Sunday that Dallas was one of the teams linked to four-time NBA champion Klay Thompson of the Golden State Warriors.

Thompson and the Warriors have been headed for a divorce over the past several weeks. He’s now free to negotiate with other teams after a stellar 13-year career in the Bay Area.

ESPN’S Adrian Wojnarowski now reports that Thompson plans on having talks with the Mavericks, Los Angeles Lakers, Los Angeles Clippers and Philadelphia 76ers in the opening hours of NBA free agency.

Of the four teams listed above, only Philadelphia can offer Thompson the full mid-level exception. That changes if Paul George indeed bolts the Clippers for the 76ers. If so, Los Angeles can offer Thompson said exception.

What a Klay Thompson sign-and-trade would look like for the Dallas Mavericks

Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

Golden State is willing to work with the Mavericks and other teams on a sign-and-trade in hopes of helping Thompson land the best contract available. It’s the least these Warriors can do after he played a vital role in them winning four of the past 10 NBA titles.

Big man Maxi Kleber and guard Josh Green have come up as possibilities heading to Northern California in a Thompson sign-and-trade. The two have salaries that combine for $23.6 million next season. We’re also pretty sure that the Warriors would ask for some draft assets.

For Dallas, the idea of adding Thompson to the mix has to be seen as appealing. They struggled big time shooting from distance in the NBA Finals against the Boston Celtics. Even at his age and with the history of injuries, Thompson is still a capable catch-and-shoot perimeter option.