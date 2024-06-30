NBA insiders reveal which teams favored to sign Klay Thompson, Paul George in free agency

Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Klay Thompson and Paul George are two of the best NBA free agents in 2024, drawing significant interest around the league from championship contenders. While multiple teams are already being linked to both players in NBA rumors, favorites have already emerged.

Thompson entered NBA free agency after his contract with the Golden State Warriors expired. Despite his long-standing connection with the franchise that drafted him, Thompson and the Warriors have never been close in contract talks.

Klay Thompson stats (2022-’23): 17.9 PPG, 3.3 RPG, 2.3 APG, 43.2% FG, 38.7% 3PT

Related: NBA free agency predictions, including Paul George and Klay Thompson

With a split between the two sides viewed as inevitable, the market for Thompson’s services is already heating up. The Los Angeles Lakers, Dallas Mavericks, Orlando Magic and Los Angeles Clippers all have interest in Thompson, but there’s one front-runner.

NBA insider Marc Stein reports that the Mavericks are viewed as the favorites to sign Thompson. While the All-Star is also considered the Lakers, Stein notes that even some in Los Angeles believe the Mavericks will likely sign Thompson.

Related: 3 NBA teams viewed as likely threats to sign Klay Thompson

Thompson won’t be signing for nearly as much as George will receive. The Magic have indicated they are only open to a two-year deal at a certain price point, while the Lakers, Clippers and Mavericks can only offer the mid-level exception.

Who will sign Paul George?

Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

George opted out of the final year of his contract with the Clippers to become a free agent. By doing so, he effectively ruled out the possibility of a sign-and-trade to the Warriors. Now, it’s viewed as a three-team race for the All-Star in NBA free agency.

Also Read: NBA reporter reveals what Lakers must do for LeBron James to take a discount

While the Philadelphia 76ers have long been viewed as the favorites to sign George, his decision to decline the final year of his contract actually increased the chances of him staying in Los Angeles. However, he’s also drawing significant interest from Orlando who is very willing to offer him a four-year max contract. It still might not be enough.

According to Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer, the 76ers are viewed as the frontrunner to sign George this summer. While Philadelphia is favored, the Orlando Magic are a viable threat with their ability to offer a max contract.

Paul George stats (ESPN): 22.6 PPG, 5.2 RPG, 3.5 APG< 48.1% FG

Related: Paul George meeting with 3 NBA teams

Ultimately, George might just be using the Magic as leverage in negotiations with the Clippers and 76ers. If he signs with Philadelphia, George is expected to step up as a recruiter for the team, luring veterans to sign with the 76ers. As for the Clippers, they would reportedly turn their attention to Tobias Harris.