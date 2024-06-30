Paul George meeting with 3 NBA teams, including surprise Eastern Conference team

Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Paul George officially opted out of the final year of his contract on Saturday, closing the door on a potential trade to the Golden State Warriors and creating an NBA free agency frenzy with a process that is moving quickly.

George held a $48.8 million player option for the 2024-’25 season, prompting speculation regarding his future. NBA rumors tied him to Golden State, but a deal only could’ve been achieved had he opted into his deal and then been traded by the Los Angeles Clippers.

Paul George stats (ESPN): 22.6 PPG, 5.2 RPG, 3.5 APG< 48.1% FG

With LeBron James widely expected to re-sign with the Los Angeles Lakers, George arguably headlines the top NBA free agents this summer. However, with so many teams close to the salary cap or above the tax line, only a few clubs seem to be on George’s radar ahead of NBA free agency.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, George intends to meet with the Clippers, Philadelphia 76ers and Orlando Magic in the coming days.

Los Angeles still has interest in bringing George back, but the two sides had little progress in contract talks before George became a free agent. The Clippers aren’t willing to sign the All-Star to the same deal Kawhi Leonard received ($149 million over 3 years), increasing the likelihood of George playing elsewhere.

Philadelphia, who has had a longstanding interest in George, has approximately $58 million in cap space this summer. Orlando is close behind with $52 million in practical cap space. The 76ers are considered the favorites to land George, followed by the Clippers then the Magic.

If George signs with another team, the Clippers have reported interest in free agents Klay Thompson and Tobias Harris.