10 NBA free agency predictions for 2024 offseason

The start time for 2024 NBA free agency is on June 30 at 6 PM ET. Before the chaos begins, let’s make some predictions on which teams will sign the biggest names available, such as Paul George.
Klay Thompson departs Golden State Warriors for Dallas Mavericks
Klay Thompson is to Golden State what peanut butter is to jelly. Yet, despite being a member of the Warriors since 2011, the writing may finally be on the wall, signaling his exit from the Bay Area. Just because the Warriors don’t have the money or don’t want to pay Thompson what he’s worth, the Dallas Mavericks would be glad to have the four-time NBA Champion join their effort to return to the Finals.
LeBron James takes pay cut to stay with Los Angeles Lakers
Now that the Los Angeles Lakers have secured the draft rights to Bronny James, there’s no way LeBron leaves town. The biggest question is how long he’ll sign for and how much. Yet, indications are that the 39-year-old may be willing to take a notable pay cut for the first time in his career, and we see that coming to fruition in what’s likely one of his final seasons.
DeMar DeRozan signs with Los Angeles Clippers
We’re still waiting to learn what happens with Paul George. If PG-13 leaves town, turning to a less-expensive and more durable DeMar DeRozan could make a lot of sense for the Los Angeles Clippers. Though he doesn’t have the same ability to space the floor as a perimeter scorer, DeRozan is a master at mid-range shots, and he can still form a dynamic duo with Kawhi Leonard while saving some cap space.
Tobias Harris signs with Detroit Pistons
Tobias Harris takes a lot of heat for being an ‘overpaid’ player during his time with the 76ers, but now that he’s a free agent again, the market will dictate his new contract terms. The Detroit Pistons could be a perfect landing spot for Harris because they boast over $55 million in cap space. But it’s not just money, the Pistons also have two defensive-minded wings in Ausar Thompson and Ron Holland II. Combining Harris’s scoring ability with Thompson and Holland could be a perfect way to mix and match skillsets in Detroit.
Buddy Hield signs with San Antonio Spurs
Who wouldn’t want to team up with Gregg Popovich and Victor Wembanyama on the San Antonio Spurs? Boasting incredible accuracy as a 40% 3PT shooter in his career, Buddy Hield can fit with just about any team in the NBA. What’s great about Hield is that he doesn’t require a high usage rate to get the job done, which should allow Stephon Castle to grow naturally into his role as the lead guard in San Antonio.
Jonas Valanciunas teams up with Los Angeles Lakers
On the surface, the Lakers don’t really have cap space, but if LeBron James is willing to take a pay cut, plus the possibility of D’Angelo Russell being traded to free more money, Los Angeles could end up taking a bit of a swing. If so, adding a legitimate starting center like Jonas Valanciunas makes a lot of sense next to Anthony Davis. He’d be able to shoulder more of the rebounding burden while still being versatile enough to step out and hit the occasional three to help provide spacing.
James Harden returns to Clippers
Boring, we know, but the Los Angeles Clippers likely aren’t itching to get rid of James Harden less than a year after multiple first-round picks for the legendary scorer. The same goes for Harden, who requested a trade to the Clippers. He may not get the same near-max contract he’s used to, but he will still be on a playoff contender as he eyes his first chance at an NBA Championship.
Miles Bridges signs with Philadelphia 76ers
The Philadelphia 76ers are expected to aggressively target a star to pair with Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey, but Daryl Morey may have to do so via trade. If the 76ers could sign an underrated near-star such as Miles Bridges, it could go a long way toward restoring their status as one of the elite contenders in the East, and we have a feeling he’d be more impactful than Tobias Harris.
Paul George trades in Los Angeles Clippers jersey to join Golden State Warriors
The idea of the Golden State Warriors adding a player of Paul George’s caliber almost seems unfair, yet they’ve done it before by luring Kevin Durant to the Bay Area. We wouldn’t be surprised if it happened again, this time with PG-13. Having a chance to pursue a championship alongside Stephen Curry while still receiving the max-level extension he seeks is far too enticing to overlook.
Isaiah Hartenstein cashes in with Orlando Magic
Boasting some of the most cap space in the NBA, the Orlando Magic are popular candidates to make a splash this offseason. One area they could use some reinforcements is at the starting center position, where Wendell Carter Jr, and Goga Bitadze served last season. But the Magic still don’t have a legit 7-footer on the roster, and Isaiah Hartenstein could solve that. He grew into an impact player last season in New York, averaging 2.3 stocks per game while averaging nearly a double-double with 7.8 PPG and 8.3 RPG; we’re betting he can do even better in Orlando with a steady starting role.
