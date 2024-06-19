10 Detroit Pistons head coaching candidates after Monty Williams firing

Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Last offseason, the Detroit Pistons made Monty Williams the highest-paid head coach in the NBA, aside from Gregg Popovich, who also handles GM duties for the Spurs. But Williams has been let go after failing to avoid leading the Pistons to the NBA’s worst record for the second season in a row. Now that Williams is out, who’s in? Let’s look at 10 Pistons head coaching candidates to replace the former Coach of the Year.

Sam Cassell

While he's likely not at the top of the Pistons' wishlist, Sam Cassell is fresh off helping the Boston Celtics win the NBA Finals as an assistant on the staff. Though he's yet to get a head coaching opportunity, Cassell has been biding his time as an assistant since 2009, working with the Wizards, Clippers, 76ers, and Celtics. Also a three-time champion as a player, the Pistons could land a hidden gem with a Cassell hiring.

David Adelman

The son of Hall of Fame head coach Rick Adelman, David has spent his entire life around basketball. The 43-year-old started his coaching career back in 2002, and he's been an NBA assistant since 2011, but Adelman's still waiting for his first head coaching gig. Having been with the Nuggets since 2017, including during their 2023 NBA Finals win, Adelman is viewed as a rising star who's bound to become a head coach in time.

Chris Quinn

A former point guard who's operated as Erik Spoelstra's right-hand man since 2014, if Chris Quinn can bring the Miami Heat culture to Detroit, the Pistons might be able to resurrect the 'Bad Boy' era in Motown. Labeled as a 'mini-me' in comparison to Coach Spo, Quinn may be a sneaky-good hire in Detroit.

Kenny Atkinson

A former head coach with the Brooklyn Nets, Kenny Atkinson has since been all over the map, helping the Clippers and, most recently, the Warriors since 2021, meaning he already has one ring as an assistant. But now Atkinson could be ready for his second crack at being an NBA head coach, and the Pistons could give him the perfect opportunity to start again.

Dave Joerger

Previously a head coach for the Grizzlies and Kings, Dave Joerger has had an interesting journey ever since. In 2021, he was battling cancer, which forced him away from basketball. But he got back involved as a consultant on Cleveland's staff in 2023 before teaming up with the Bucks late last season. With his health back on track, Joerger could emerge as one of the most experienced candidates available, and he's even coached his teams to the playoffs three times in six seasons.

Sean Sweeney

Sean Sweeney, the defensive coordinator for the reigning Western Conference champions, is another up-and-comer who'll eventually be a head coach. Notably, Sweeney's been an assistant with the Pistons before, and we'd bet he'd be eager to return to Detroit if given the chance.

J.B. Bickerstaff

A coach who has spent parts of eight seasons as an NBA head coach, J.B. Bickerstaff was recently let go by the Cleveland Cavaliers after being eliminated in the Eastern Conference Semifinals. Yet, if he could get the Pistons on that same track, no one in Detroit would complain.

JJ Redick

One of the leading candidates to become the next Los Angeles Lakers head coach, JJ Redick is the least experienced name on this list. Yet, he's in the running for a reason. Redick has a bright basketball mind, which he's displayed as an NBA analyst on ESPN and on his podcast. But can the former Duke sharpshooter be an NBA head coach? The Pistons could probably do a lot worse.

Micah Nori

While he's not a household name, Micah Nori is very respected around the association. A player's coach who knows the X's and O's as well as any other, Nori was exposed to the league while serving as the Western Conference representative during the All-Star weekend. He also took on an increased role as the Minnesota Timberwolves' acting head coach during the NBA Playoffs when Chris Finch had to take a step back due to suffering a knee injury. Seemingly ready for a head coaching job, Nori would be a great hire in Detroit.

James Borrego viewed as Detroit Pistons’ frontrunner

