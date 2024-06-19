Detroit Pistons reportedly shockingly fire Monty Williams after 1 season; eat $65 million

New Detroit Pistons front office head Trajan Langdon is not messing around. Shortly after joining the organization, Langdon has made the shocking move to fire head coach Monty Williams after just one season.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski was the first to report the news, indicating that Detroit will eat roughly $65 million remaining on Williams’ contract.

When the Pistons hired Williams last offseason, they made him one of the highest-paid head coaches in the NBA.

It’s now obvious that the new brass wants to start all over after an ugly 14-68 season.

Williams came over to the Pistons after spending four seasons as the Phoenix Suns head coach. They opted to move on from him after a second-round exit in the 2023 NBA Playoffs. He had also spent time as a head coach for the New Orleans Hornets and is widely respected around Association circles.

Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

The hard work really gets going for Langdon after Detroit put up its worst season ever. That now includes finding a new head coach.

It also includes figuring out what to do with the No. 5 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft and whether to sign Cade Cunningham to a massive contract extension.

For now, the Pistons are eating $65 million by ridding themselves of Williams. That’s a shocking organizational decision.