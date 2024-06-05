Detroit Pistons have three targets they’re expected to ‘heavily’ pursue in free agency

Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

A year after finishing with the NBA’s worst record, the Detroit Pistons made Monty Williams basketball’s highest-paid coach, all so they could finish with… the league’s worst record again.

While Coach Williams undoubtedly needs to find another way to connect with his young team, new GM Trajan Langdon will also have to be aggressive this summer in improving the roster through the draft, trades, and free agency.

In that sense, the Pistons are in a strong position to add talent, with over $60 million cap space available. But who would the Pistons target with all that money?

The Athletic’s James Edwards recently highlighted a trio of names who he expects to be heavily pursued by Detroit’s front office in free agency.

“As for other realistic free-agent options, I think Detroit goes heavily after the likes of Malik Monk, Nic Claxton and Gary Harris. Monk feels like someone the Pistons will heavily prioritize due to the team’s need for legitimate 3-point shooting and off-the-dribble shot creation.” The Athletic’s James Edwards on Detroit Pistons free agency rumors

Monk nearly won Sixth Man of the Year before late-season injury halted his momentum, but the speedy combo guard could inject a proven playmaker into Detroit’s offense. Meanwhile, Claxton is one of the most highly sought-after rim protectors in basketball and is expected to command upwards of $80 million as a free agent.

Harris shouldn’t be too difficult to attain with a respectable offer that will likely come in lower than Monk’s salary. Ultimately, the Pistons will have several opportunities to improve the roster, and spending big bucks in free agency could offer the easiest path toward a rapid rise in the Motor City.

