Sacramento Kings and Philadelphia 76ers may be fighting over the same All-Star scorer

The 2024 NBA Draft is over, so now it’s time for contenders like the Sacramento Kings and Philadelphia 76ers to focus on finding players who can immediately contribute to their winning ways via free agency and trades.

We already know the 76ers will be aggressive in finding another star to pair with Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey. Philadelphia boasting over $50 million in cap space puts them in a strong position to sign one of the top free agents available, possibly even Paul George.

Yet, they could also turn to the trade market to find their next star, and there are several players who fit the criteria.

One name that’s come up frequently due to him being eligible to sign a massive contract extension is New Orleans Pelicans All-Star Brandon Ingram. The Pelicans may not be willing to meet Ingram’s asking price, but several other teams may view the 26-year-old scoring stalwart as a much better fit for their long-term core.

Specifically, the Sacramento Kings and Philadelphia 76ers could emerge as top trade suitors for Brandon Ingram this summer. In Yahoo NBA insider Jake Fischer‘s latest column, he highlights the Kings and Sixers as two teams we should watch in any potential Ingram trade this offseason.

“(Brandon) Ingram has been listed among Philadelphia’s targets this offseason, sources said, somewhere below George, although it’s not exactly clear where Ingram ranks among the Sixers’ proverbial group of wing targets to slot between Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey. In the event George spurns Philadelphia, the Sixers could easily acquire Ingram into their $60-plus million in cap space, but could Philly’s three first-round picks prove enough for Ingram?” Jake Fischer on Philadelphia 76ers’ interest in Brandon Ingram

Ther 76ers definitely make sense as a landing spot for Ingram. His ability to space the floor gives 76ers opponents another player to worry about when trying to defend Embiid and Maxey, and Ingram’s knockdown shooting ability seems like a natural fit.

Yet, Fischer’s report suggests Sacramento’s interest may be even stronger.

“One team to monitor for Ingram would be Sacramento. The Kings have been weighing paths to acquire various wings, sources said, from Kyle Kuzma to Zach LaVine, and Ingram could be another option for Sacramento to explore, sources said. The Kings have veteran wings Harrison Barnes and Kevin Huerter, whom Sacramento placed on the trade market last deadline, sources said, and their two salaries combine for almost a perfect match to meet Ingram’s $36 million expiring number for 2024-25.” Fischer on Sacramento Kings’ interest in Brandon Ingram

The Kings did just part with Davion Mitchell in what largely seemed like a cap-clearing move during the draft, which had to be a precursor of a bigger move to come. Perhaps Ingram’s the answer we’re looking for.

